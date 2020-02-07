SonaManaHai bans sleep to spectate UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions propels football fans to forfeit sleep via #SonaManaHai and back the players during wee hours.

With that, UEFA has launched a new campaign #SonaManaHai crafted by Scarecrow M&C Saatchi. It aims to create a peer-pressure amongst boys and men to not dedicate themselves to sleeping hours but watching the football league that begins at 12:30 AM IST. Concurrently, the bond that the father and son share through loving football is highlighted, followed by an adorable banter.

While the father-son bond of the advertisement remains the main plot, the campaign #SonaManaHai portrays how the Champions League is the substitution to sleep. It could be the advent of peer pressure or true loyalty towards the players, sleep is disallowed. As beginners, boys watch games to upgrade their skills while observing the techniques used by iconic players. This is how they develop their endearment towards the game. Hence, the little boy in the advertisement denied sleeping. Very smartly, he combatted the words of his father by stating the identical reason to watch the Champions League.

Commenting on the campaign, Neville Bastawalla, Head, Marketing & On-Air Promotions, Sports Channels, Sony Pictures Networks India, expressed, “We have launched this beautiful campaign that captures the camaraderie of the father and son and their common love of football. UEFA Champions League is the biggest club tournament in the world and the only place where you can see Ronaldo and Messi play against each other. We have been steadily working towards changing the behavior of people towards sports and attracting new viewers. This campaign raises the awareness of UEFA Champions League and massifying its appeal across demographics.”

Raghu Bhat, Founder Director, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, added, “Our first UEFA Champions League campaign launched the creative idea of Sona Mana Hai. Since it received good traction, we are taking it forward through a relatable father-son situation that strikes all the right notes in the emotional graph, from ‘defiance’ to ‘conflict’ to ‘resolution’. This film was all about crafting the moments and the actors, aided by the director have done a fabulous job.”

