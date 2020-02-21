Don’t wait around for the perfect opportunity: Sone Kanwar

Sone Kanwar believes content creation is unique to each platform and so her Instagram has aspirational content and website, query-based.

Over the last three years, Sone Kanwar has put up more than 5000 articles on her blog. Consistent efforts have been made to create content that’s relatable and adds value to the lives of digital consumers. Even with social media taking over, web assets can help you have an edge. She tells more.

Looking back, where did it all begin?

Towards the end of 2015, I was struck by how stereotypical my life was turning out to be. B school education followed by a corporate job. While there is absolutely nothing wrong with that, I felt there is more that I could do and got into a headspace of starting my own thing.

Candidly speaking, blogging was a relatively low cost and convenient way for me to start something of my own. I was good at writing and wanted to create content and share my experiences. This felt like a great fit.

I guess we all start the same way, sharing our first blog posts with friends and families and seeking engagement on social media from them. Slowly the search engines index you and you become “discoverable”. The more content you create, in terms of volume and quality, the higher is your discoverability and your ultimate click-through rate. Through the persistence of months and years, one fine day you wake up and realize – people have now started knowing of you.

What’s in the name?

I used to think, there’s a lot in the name. To be honest, I have realized it’s not much actually. Recall factor is more because of one’s work and the repeated appearance of said work in places where people see it. Take for eg brands like Adidas, Nike, Pepsi- the name has not made the brand,” the brand has made the name” for itself.

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

I feel my USP has to be my website. We have worked very hard on it. With over 5000 articles in the past 3 years, it has garnered millions of hits.

These are the times of social media, but having an established web asset of your own is a definitive edge.

In terms of content, we make sure to create content that’s relatable and adds value to our digital consumers. Factored over a period of time, this gives one secure space.

Please take us through your content creation process. How do you stay relevant and relatable?

Content creation is unique to each platform. It’s more query based on my website and more aspirational for example, on my Instagram page.

But the core thought process is always the same — how will it add value to the audience.

Relevance and relatability then take care of themselves.

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

Adsense, native ads, sponsored content. The same drill.

How do you maintain editorial objectivity with the influx of brand briefs?

I have been fortunate enough to have worked with brands that respect our creative process. Brand briefs nowadays are pretty broad and it’s fun to come up with different ideas to meet the criteria and still create something different.

One instance/experience that made it all worthwhile

There are so very many of them. When people recognize you outdoors or DM you seeking counsel on their personal concerns. You feel like you have touched a chord and its such a humbling feeling! One instance, in particular, was when my followers sent me gifts on my birthday. I felt so connected, so very very loved. This experience was priceless. I was like Sone, you better keep your act together. It’s a responsibility towards your audience that you begin to love.

Weirdest brand brief/request ever

How I wish I could share that one! Unfortunately, the brief was under NDA and that was the only weird one.

If not blogging, you would be?

I’d definitely be a counsellor or personal development coach. I have screwed up so very many times in life and thankfully learned from my mistakes well. I am now confident enough to give a TED Talk on life.

A day in your life…

I wake up at around 5:30 and do my affirmations and stuff. By 7 I am ready with my add coffee to anything smoothie and curate content for glossypolish.com for the next day. Around 11, I am done with tending to emails and administrative tasks. If I have a shoot or event planned, I work on that. Through the day I work on mood boards and content strategy and listen to an audiobook. I try to go through at least 2-3 audiobooks in a week.

By 5 I am done for the day. I either work out or hang out with friends and family.

This, of course, is an average day. Since we are freelancers, briefs and deliverables come pretty much at any time. The routine is then moulded around them.

Message/tips for upcoming bloggers

You can start whenever and with whatever resources you have. Don’t wait around for the perfect time and the perfect opportunity. Just start and you will learn a ton along the way. That experience is invaluable.

Your Favorite Influencer

I love Tati Westbrook. She is an absolute queen.

The Future you foresee for your Personal Brand

I aspire to turn it into a lifestyle choice. I am hoping this is cryptic enough.

