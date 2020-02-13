SpiceJet assigns Leo Burnett India as its creative agency

SpiceJet has appointed Leo Burnett India as its creative agency following a multi-agency pitch. The account will be handled by the Leo Burnett New Delhi team.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Marketing Officer, SpiceJet, on the appointment of Leo Burnett as the brand’s creative agency said, “We are thrilled to welcome Leo Burnett on board as part of our team. In today’s hyper-consumption age, it is critical that we partner with an agency that can not only think with speed and agility but create integrated solutions that will help us connect with our audience at multiple platforms and touchpoints. We are confident that Leo Burnett with its digital-first, data-led approach will be able to help us build a stronger brand narrative and engage with audiences across various mediums.”

Speaking about the win Dheeraj Sinha, Managing Director – India and Chief Strategy Officer – Leo Burnett, South Asia said “We are absolutely thrilled on our association with SpiceJet. It is one of the leading home-grown aviation brands and is growing at a phenomenal pace. An airline brand gets built at multiple touchpoints right from ticket bookings to check-ins to in-flight experiences. Our digital-first thinking and data-driven approach will help the brand connect with the right audience and align with the brand’s business goals and strengthen the SpiceJet brand further.

Samir Gangahar, President Leo Burnett, North further adds “SpiceJet is one of India’s premier airlines and needs no introduction. We are looking forward to creating a strong and successful narrative for the brand as it strengthens its India and international presence.”

