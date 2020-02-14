Star Sports’ ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 campaign urges users to #TakeOnTheWorld

Star Sports has launched a new ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 campaign #TakeOnTheWorld featuring sixteen-year-old Shafali Verma.

#TakeOnTheWorld uses glimpses of Shafali’s childhood to bring alive her single minded-focus and passion to play the game she loved. Shafali knew very early in her life that she wanted to play for India and did everything in her capacity to train hard and make most of the opportunities that came by.

Rohit Sharma, #MenInBlue Vice Captain, Limited overs, launched the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign #TakeOnTheWorld on his handle: It’s time for ICC Women’s #T20WorldCup and there’s no stopping the Women in Blue, as they #TakeOnTheWorld. Kyunki naam wahi karte hain jo koi mauka nahi chhodte! Cheer for Team India, and watch them LIVE starting 21st Feb, on Star Sports.

It's time for ICC Women's #T20WorldCup and there's no stopping the Women in Blue, as they #TakeOnTheWorld. Kyunki naam wahi karte hain jo koi mauka nahi chhodte!



Cheer for Team India, and watch them LIVE starting 21st Feb, on Star Sports. pic.twitter.com/jbxjDq3EvK — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 13, 2020

Star Sports caught up with Shafali before she left for Australia, where she said, “My father has been a strong pillar of support, he is a great player and he trained and coached me too – I am what I am because of my father. My dream was to open for India and make my father proud, that’s a dream we both had seen together. I am extremely excited to represent India at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which is led by Harmanpreet Kaur, who I believe is a strong and aggressive player, who keeps the team motivated. I believe in any T20 match, the openers play a very crucial role – if they give a good start, the team can build on a total that is challenging enough for the opponent.

In an interview with Start Sports her father Sanjeev Verma said, “When she was about 8 years old, she played cricket with a tennis ball. She was amazed at how the crowd cheered for Sachin Tendulkar while he played for Ranji at Lahli – she wanted to be like him since then. Shafali is a hardworking kid – she traveled 15-20 km every day by cycle for her practice. I only wish and pray she wins the World Cup for the country.”

On 21st Feb, not just India but the world will witness the #WomenInBlue fight for glory on cricket’s biggest stage, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020.

