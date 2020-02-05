Superwomen2020: Fifth Edition Curtain Raiser

Social Samosa is back to felicitate & honour the Superwomen from the Media & Advertising industry with the 5th edition of Social Samosa #Superwomen.

“The question isn’t who’s going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me”, said, Ayn Rand. In-sync with such indomitable spirits & thought, Superwomen edition was commenced in 2016 to honour the women leaders in the Media & Advertising world. Come 2020, Social Samosa is back to celebrate the superpowers of women with its 5th edition!

While a single day isn’t enough to celebrate the prowess and skills of the gender, we would like to leverage International Women’s Day to bring to the world’s notice the consistent dedication women leaders show through the year.

The platform is aimed at acknowledging the women leaders who have managed to go beyond the shackles of gender stereotypes in both personal and professional capacities while setting an example.

From bloggers, account leaders & managers, content creators, editors, business directors, and owners – the platform is open to every woman who has worked in her capacity to make the industry better.

If you think you or anyone you know possesses the qualities to revolutionize the digital industry, don’t forget to nominate before 19th February 2020 here.

All the entries will be subjected to a detailed evaluation process under the expertise of the esteemed jury across these categories — Media Leaders, Brand Marketers, Agency Professionals, and Bloggers/Creators.

More details will follow soon. For anything specific about #Superwomen2020, write to us at team@socialsamosa.com or tweet to us @Social_Samosa.

