Superwomen2020: Meet the jury…

As the nominations for the 5th edition of Social Samosa Superwomen are going in full swing, we take a look at the esteemed jury panel adjudging the occasion with their presence.

Social Samosa #Superwomen2020 is on its way to celebrate the women trailblazers from the Media and Advertising industry. This section of the series enlightens you with our esteemed jury panel who have taken the reins of the mountainous task to choose the best of the best. Let’s have a look…

Babita Baruah – Managing Partner, GTB India (WPP)

In her 23rd year in the industry and with WPP, Babita Baruah leads GTB India as the Managing Partner. Commencing her journey at Wunderman Thompson in 1996, the stalwart has come a long way since then. Her experience extends across categories in FMCG, Finance, and Technology.

Taru Kapoor – GM, Tinder India

Taru Kapoor, a Harvard graduate, is the general manager of Tinder and Match Group in India. She has extensive experience in business development, product and growth strategy, and financial modeling and planning.

Sonia Khurana – COO, Digitas India

A seasoned marketer and strategic consultant, Sonia Khurana is the COO at Digitas India. She juggles between helping businesses drive their digital marketing transformation agenda and creativity. Experienced across sectors, Khurana believes in leading from the front.

Raji Ramaswamy, CEO at Contract India

With over 25 years of experience in advertising, Raji Ramaswamy has built a formidable reputation for herself. Prior to being the CEO at Contract, she headed JWT Kolkata. She helped make Kellogg’s a household name in the country.

Gunjan Arya – CEO, OML

A Harvard University graduate, Gunjan Arya is the CEO of OML. With almost a decade of experience spanning across strategy, creativity, design, and more, Arya believes in taking a decision basis her instincts and emotional intelligence.

Kalpana Rangamani – CMO, Watches & Wearables, Titan Company Ltd.

Experienced in handling brands, product development, and impacting brand financials, Kalpana Rangamani is the CMO of Titan Company for the watches and wearable category. She is passionate about launching new brands/products and defining customer experiences.

Sonia Huria- SVP & Head, Corporate Marketing, Communications & Sustainability at Viacom18

Sonia Huria is the SVP & head at communications & CSR at Viacom18 Media Private Limited. She is responsible for driving brand and corporate communication for the media conglomerate across all its lines of businesses – broadcast, digital, movies, merchandise and live events for the company.

Zenobia Pithawalla, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy & Mather, Mumbai

Commencing her journey as a Trainee Copywriter at Ogilvy & Mather in 1994, Zenobia Pithawalla is now the Executive Creative Director at the agency. With 25 years of experience, she has conceptualised and created advertising campaigns across categories.

Wondering how would you be adjudged? Well, the candidates would be evaluated across some pre-defined parameters such as experience and growth, scale of projects, creativity, innovation, and impact.

The last date for nominations is 19th February 2020. The winners will be announced on the 8th of March 2020.

Comments