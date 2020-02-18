Tata Trusts raises awareness about waste segregation with #TwoBinsLifeWins

Crafted by FCB Ulka, the campaign gives voice to the families of conservancy workers in regard to the importance of waste segregation through two bins.

In a bid to engage citizens to adopt improved waste management practices, Tata Trusts, through its programme, Mission Garima, has launched a campaign — #TwoBinsLifeWins. The campaign brings to light the story of a child whose father has to segregate waste in sewers because citizens wouldn’t, highlighting the importance of waste segregation.

The campaign was first tweeted by Ratan Tata himself and urges citizens to segregate waste at the source, to make the lives of the conservancy workers better, more dignified.

In Mumbai, only 50,000 sanitation workers are working in difficult conditions every day. As a @tatatrusts initiative, Mission Garima is working to provide safe, hygienic and humane working conditions for them via #TwoBinsLifeWins to reduce the burden on these hardworking workers. pic.twitter.com/Wkd2Mouj48 — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) February 18, 2020

It is a part of an on-going initiative of the Trusts — Mission Garima — to promote safe, healthy and humane working conditions for conservancy workers in Mumbai.

Under Mission Garima, the Trusts have identified and procured technologies to make the process for waste management more mechanical, and reduce human intervention. Tata Trusts has provided improved Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to more than 150 conservancy workers in Mumbai, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).

The launch of the campaign will further see the distribution of more sets of PPE at a model chowki at L-ward, Kurla, jointly inaugurated by Tata Trusts and MCGM. Chowkis are facilities in every ward where cleanliness workers assemble to begin their day and come back to change and rest.

The model chowki in Kurla comprises office space, separate rooms for men and women staff with improved water and sanitation services, storage, and functional open space. It will be equipped with amenities like a water purification system, microwave oven, a gym, among other recreational activities.

Divyang Waghela, Head – Tata Water Mission, Tata Trusts, said, “Conservancy workers are the backbone of large metropolitan cities like Mumbai. They help in keeping our city clean, and in order. It is imperative that efforts are made to ensure their safety and to protect their dignity. With #TwoBinsLifeWins, we hope to prod the conscience of the nation and encourage citizens to segregate waste at their respective homes, so conservancy workers live a life of dignity and respect.”

The campaign has been developed by FCB Ulka.

Shedding light on the storytelling, Keegan Pinto, National Creative Director, FCB Ulka, said, “The inspiration for this heartfelt film comes from true feelings, testimonials, and insights. This film is very special to us. But the film is not more important than the cause. Nothing is more heinous, ridiculous, tragic, disgusting and a greater product of our trademark Indian collective convenience and ignorance than a man having to go down in the drain and then, dying too early leaving his children orphaned.”

