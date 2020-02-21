I know you need to see #ThisRange of brand posts
#ThisRange of brand posts showcase the varied collections of products & services these brands have to offer.
With blatant brags about the span covered, diverse assortments, and an exhibit of an extensive range of products, #ThisRange brand posts enter unapologetically.
The template was first floated by KFC India, followed by Netflix India and soon the social media spots were filled with this topical.
The template that can display a brand’s range was left out by almost no sector. The trend observed brands from the electronics sector showcasing their range of products, OTT and entertainment platforms displaying the range and genres of content, brands from the Food & Beverages sector displaying lip-smacking assortments and many more flaunting their range.
