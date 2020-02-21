I know you need to see #ThisRange of brand posts

#ThisRange of brand posts showcase the varied collections of products & services these brands have to offer.

With blatant brags about the span covered, diverse assortments, and an exhibit of an extensive range of products, #ThisRange brand posts enter unapologetically.

The template was first floated by KFC India, followed by Netflix India and soon the social media spots were filled with this topical.

The template that can display a brand’s range was left out by almost no sector. The trend observed brands from the electronics sector showcasing their range of products, OTT and entertainment platforms displaying the range and genres of content, brands from the Food & Beverages sector displaying lip-smacking assortments and many more flaunting their range.

KFC India

Sanyo India

Audible Suno

Sin-Station

The Wish Maker

Sweet Truth

UNO Chicago Bar & Grill

Oven Story Pizza

Policybazaar

Kindle India

Savor

UrbanRogue

The Good Bowl

FAASOS

Raymond Tailoring

RajKamal

iB Cricket

Tata Capital

Max Life Insurance

Hotstar Premium

Netflix India

ALTBalaji

Panasonic Mobiles

For your range of needs, here's our range of solution, ARBO Hub app.#thisrange pic.twitter.com/Gpmy0f0Zfx — Panasonic Mobiles (@Panasonic_mob) February 21, 2020

