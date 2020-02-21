I know you need to see #ThisRange of brand posts

#ThisRange brand posts

#ThisRange of brand posts showcase the varied collections of products & services these brands have to offer.

With blatant brags about the span covered, diverse assortments, and an exhibit of an extensive range of products, #ThisRange brand posts enter unapologetically.

The template was first floated by KFC India, followed by Netflix India and soon the social media spots were filled with this topical.

The template that can display a brand’s range was left out by almost no sector. The trend observed brands from the electronics sector showcasing their range of products, OTT and entertainment platforms displaying the range and genres of content, brands from the Food & Beverages sector displaying lip-smacking assortments and many more flaunting their range.

Also Read: You don’t need Dus Bahane to check out these brand posts

KFC India

View this post on Instagram

Binge on a finger lickin' good range for a change!

A post shared by KFC India (@kfcindia_official) on

Sanyo India

Audible Suno

Sin-Station

The Wish Maker

Sweet Truth

UNO Chicago Bar & Grill

Oven Story Pizza

Policybazaar

Kindle India

Savor

UrbanRogue

The Good Bowl

FAASOS

Raymond Tailoring

RajKamal

iB Cricket

Tata Capital

Max Life Insurance

Hotstar Premium

Netflix India

View this post on Instagram

Rajpal Yadav? More like Range-pal Yadav.

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on

ALTBalaji

Panasonic Mobiles

If we have missed out on any of your favorite #ThisRange brand posts, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.


Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

social media campaigns

Dus Bahane brand posts

Women's Day Campaigns

CashKaro

Faces Canada campaign

waste segregation

LIC digital campaign

Valentine's Day brand posts