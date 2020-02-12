TikTok India inks strategic partnership with Merkle Sokrati

Merkle Sokrati has forged a strategic partnership deal with TikTok India to strengthen the ability of clients to connect with users on TikTok.

Under this partnership, TikTok India and Merkle Sokrati will develop the best practices emerging from high impact digital marketing campaigns for Indian brands. The partnership will also assess various measurement features that add value to brands and will be implemented for Merkle Sokrati’s clients across industries.

Commenting on the association, Sameer Singh, Vice President – Monetization, TikTok India said, “TikTok as a platform has championed the art of creative content marketing with unique ad formats that effectively drive engagement”.

He adds, “The platform’s immersive short-form videos also allow brands to express their content and voice creatively. We value partnerships such as the one with Merkle Sokrati and are sure that this will further accelerate client benefits.”

Anubhav Sonthalia, CEO, Merkle Sokrati added, “Digital media continues to evolve into a myriad web of features and ad formats. Based on our decade-long experience in helping brands get strong ROIs on their spends, I strongly believe that understanding and reacting to your audiences is extremely crucial, irrespective of the digital channel. TikTok is a phenomenally engaging platform. It is a definite opportunity to gain visibility and revenue and this is where our potential as a marketing agency lies. I am excited to see the results driven by our teams with our client partners such as Dunzo, PharmEasy, Tata Sky and more.”

