UnionBudget2020 saw 11 lakh tweets in a week

Twitter saw more than 11 lakh Budget-related Tweets recorded between January 30th 2020, to February 3rd 2020, as Indians took to the platform to share views.

People flock to Twitter to see what’s happening in India and across the world, and the Union Budget 2020 was no different. The Economic Survey released the day prior to the Budget also dominated conversations.

Through a live carousel, Twitter provided updates during the presentation of the Union Budget, allowing people to follow the dialogue between policymakers, influencers, journalists, opinion-makers, and the general public.

The service partnered with premium news partners, screening Budget Day sessions live through a variety of media houses, including Rajya Sabha TV for the entire live-stream of the historic Budget speech — the longest Budget speech by a Finance Minister in Indian history — as well as by CNBCTV18, ET Now, CNN News 18, Live Mint, ABP News and Times Now. ABP News aired a simultaneous Hindi translation and commentary of the Budget speech.

Additionally, news partners in five languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, and Tamil across the following publishers: Aaj Tak, BBC Marathi, Puthiya Thalamurai, Business Insider India, Economic Times, India Today, The Indian Express, The News Minute, Bloomberg Quint, Deccan Herald and BTVi leveraged Twitter to join the conversation. The conversation came alive through the use of Threads and Moments, engaging diverse audiences. Publishers also shared key facts and explainers through the course of the day, bringing all the real-time analysis and action alive.

बजट कैसा लगा ? — ABP News (@ABPNews) February 1, 2020

Leading business news channel CNBCTV18 invited audiences to join the conversations by tweeting their questions using the hashtag #AskCNBCTV18

How will #Budget2020 impact your income, savings & investments?



You ask, experts answer!



Join us at the CNBC-TV18 studios on Sunday for a special show @ 11 am



Send us your contact details to participate on the show#AskCNBCTV18 #GoingForGrowth @SurabhiUpadhyay pic.twitter.com/eNruZzenJi — CNBC-TV18 News (@CNBCTV18News) February 1, 2020

Deccan Herald shared highlights of the #Budget2020 speech via a Twitter Moment:

⚡#Budget2020: A recap of what has been the longest budget speech ever#Budget2020WithDHhttps://t.co/4P1wiMU0Cp — Deccan Herald (@DeccanHerald) February 1, 2020

The News Minute live-tweeted the key highlights of the speech via a Twitter Thread:

LIVE blog: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2020 at 11 am https://t.co/oPtQcUgREZ — The News Minute (@thenewsminute) February 1, 2020

The Indian Express also captured the highlights of the Budget speech via a Twitter Moment:

Commenting on the conversations around #UnionBudget2020, Amrita Tripathi, News Partnerships, Twitter India, said, “We are delighted that with the help of our news partners, we were able to bring the Union Budget 2020 speech and analysis to Indians across the country, enabling their questions and comments to be an integral part of the conversation in real-time. The magnitude of Twitter conversations represent the voice of the citizens of India, who want to be updated, aware, and actively involved in discussing topics of national relevance.”

