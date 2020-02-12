Wunderman Thompson acquires marketing technology consultancy XumaK

The acquisition of XumaK is a part of the WPP strategy to deepen its technological offerings with investments in relevant companies.

WPP today announced that Wunderman Thompson has acquired XumaK, a premier marketing technology consultancy.

XumaK is a recognized expert in implementing performance-driven commerce solutions. A provider of Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) software and services, XumaK consistently manages, delivers and optimizes experiences across every digital touchpoint and has helped some of the world’s most notable brands, including Digicel and MetLife, digitally transform their businesses.

Founded in 2004, XumaK is headquartered in Miami, FL with two development centres in Guatemala and Colombia. The company employs approximately 60 people.

The acquisition is in line with WPP’s strategy to deepen its technology offer and invest behind its partnerships with leading technology companies. XumaK will drive the experience technology capability for Wunderman Thompson North America. Deal terms are not disclosed.

