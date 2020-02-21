Reliance Entertainment’s WWO ropes in Prabhat Choudhary as Business Head

Reliance Entertainment has roped in marketing communications strategist, Prabhat Choudhary, to head World Wide Open (WWO), its in-house digital movie marketing & media buying arm.

World Wide Open is a digital marketing agency specializing in social media marketing & media buying for the film industry. Over the years, WWO has worked on digital campaigns of films like ‘Simmba’, ‘Golmaal Again’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’, ‘Super 30’, ‘Dear Zindagi’, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’, ‘ Saand Ki Aankh’, ‘Rabta’, ‘Stree’, ‘Half Girlfriend’, ‘Parmanu’, and more. Besides being an agency on board for Reliance Entertainment, WWO has serviced production houses like Red Chillies Entertainment, Balaji Motion Pictures Limited, Maddock Films, Color Yellow, Sony Music India etc.

The agency is equipped to provide end-to-end digital marketing solutions including creative strategy, creation of media assets and inventory planning and buying and digital media planning and buying. In 2017, WWO was named the ‘Agency of the Year’ at the Asia Pacific Customer Engagement Forum and Awards (ACEF).

WWO is also known for launching the first-ever Target AR Filter in India and Bollywood, in print, for the film, ‘Super 30’.

Prabhat Choudhary is the founder of Spice PR, and co-owner of the celebrity digital marketing agency, Entropy. He takes charge of Reliance Entertainment’s WWO alongside Spice PR and Entropy Digital.

Prabhat is known to be a remarkable PR and digital strategist and at WWO, he will take forward the mantle of enhancing digital innovations, multi-platform reach, driving strategic partnerships & developing the media & entertainment client portfolio.

