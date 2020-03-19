With each video I create, I get to live my childhood dream: Akash Singh

Becoming a content creator helped Akash Singh traverse the journey from running to catch a glimpse of celebrities to being treated like one.

As a child, Akash Singh wanted to be able to perform stunts like superheroes. As a content creator, he gets to live that dream on a regular basis for that is where he has found his niche. He is able to keep his audiences hooked and on the edge of their seats.

Looking back, where did it all begin?

It all began over five years ago when I started to work towards my goal and fulfilling my dreams. I started looking for opportunities and hustled every day, working on myself.

What’s in the name?

Wassup Akash, as the name suggests is my asking myself: What are you up to now? It is a part of my identity for I am always searching for ideas to create content on and skills that can help me be better at it.

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

I have incorporated stunts in my act, which are breathtaking as well as cool. Creating content around unique acts help me stand out in the rat race.

Please take us through your content creation process. How do you stay relevant and relatable?

I usually make content with which I can relate emotionally. As a child, I always wanted to look cool. It was my dream to be able to enact stunts like superheroes. With each video I create, I am able to live that dream. The sentiments also make the content enjoyable for viewers.

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

I just try to do what I do best. It’s a matter of luck that people love what I do.

How do you maintain editorial objectivity with the influx of brand briefs?

Brands need people to come to know about their products in the most uncommon ways. Being an influencer, I try to connect the brand with the public in creative ways with a focus on emotions.

One instance/experience that made it all worthwhile

There was a time when I used to run to catch a glimpse of shoots and celebrities. Now, I shoot videos with them and am treated like one wherever I do. It feels really amazing.

Weirdest brand brief/request ever

Once I was asked to promote an underwear brand while doing stunts!

If not blogging, you would be?

I am working as an artist with Ultimate Striderz, along with being a content creator.

A day in your life…

Rather than going into describing a mundane routine, I would say every day in my life is full of opportunities and hustle.

Message/tips for upcoming bloggers

Keep working every day and grab every opportunity moving forward no matter what. Always remember that life keeps changing at every instance.

Your Favorite Influencer

My favourite influencers are all those people who are working hard every day to achieve their dream.

The Future you foresee for your Brand

I don’t think my future is defined but I am sure it will be bright and positive.

