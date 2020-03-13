With language at heart Angrezi Medium Movie Marketing captures social media

With the film hitting the screens today, Social Samosa takes a look at the Angrezi Medium movie marketing strategy which thrives on the Hindi-English banter.

Touted to be a spin-off of the 2017 movie, Hindi Medium, the new movie under the banners of Maddock Films is a journey to showcase a tale of a father and a daughter. The movie stars Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. With this being Khan’s first movie after his comeback, we take a look at the Angrezi Medium marketing strategy.

Unveiling Angrezi Medium

Angrezi Medium leveraged social media through all the staples – Dialogue snippets, Brand collabs, and campaigns, topicals and moment posts, and support from Indian celebrities.

While the movie name is ‘Angrezi Medium’, the posts focus mostly on Hindi with a fun-take on the English as the language, which is also the core theme of the film.

Irrfan’s Heart-warming Message

The marketing commenced with a short, heart-warming message from the lead actor, Irrfan Khan about his ailing health. The actor has been suffering from Neuroendocrine Tumour. While the talented artist might not be physically promoting the movie, he leaves a mark with his short speech just before the beginning of promotions.

Trailer Release

Soon after Khan’s message, Angrezi Medium launched its trailer on 13th February 2020.

Meet the Star Cast

The marketers shared social media posts introducing the film-characters highlighting their qualities and quirks.

Champak

Gopi Ji

The Badass cop, Naina

Dialogue Snippets

The makers gave a sneak-peek through the dialogues, thus divulging more about the movie than what the trailer shares.

Ghasitaram vs Ghasitaram

Tu Mera Bhai hai

Inside Emotional Outside happy

Father’s Comeback

Drugs?

#SongAlerts and Campaigns

Ek Zindagi song

This song was trailed by a simple contest campaign.

Ek Zindagi Sau Khwahishein Contest

In this campaign, the makers urged the audience to share the bucket list of their ‘Khwahishein’ and participate to win movie tickets.

Pre buzz to Kudi Nu Nachne De Song

The movie garnered support from the celebs with many leading female actors coming together on a short video posting ‘#WatchOutThisSpace”.

This was followed by a Women’s day post around ‘daughters’ empowerment’ to be precise.

Kudi Nu Nachne De Song release

Kudi Nu Nachne de Song Challenge on TikTok

With the recent trend of Song challenges, the marketers leveraged TikTok to promote the song topped with a contest.

Brand Collaborations

Brands jumped on the bandwagon of collaboration in-line with the theme of the movie.

Leverage Edu – What is your dream university contest

Leverage Edu, a brand that provides university admission service help to students pursuing higher education in India launched a contest in tandem to the movie theme. The viewers had to mention their dream university to meet some of the lead stars of Angrezi Medium.

InCred

InCred took a fun route with contests on Hindi translation of English words to win prizes.

Moment Marketing

Valentine’s Day

Women’s Day Campaign

This campaign witnessed celebs such as Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and more urging people to celebrate each day as women’s day and let the girl just be.

Shortest distance Post

Happy Holi

Can you say it in English?

On similar lines, Maddock Films launched a couple of posts highlighting some Hindi words to be translated in English.

Chakna

Marhaba

Types of Fathers & Daughters

As an extension of Dialogue snippets’, the marketers leveraged father-daughter bond capturing their essence.

Types of Bitiya ft. Tarika

Papa, Pitaji, Pops, Which one is yours?

The movie marketing also witnessed memers who continued leveraging the movie theme with slapstick comedy.

Overall, the combination of the movie theme with an indirect focus on Hindi as a language summarize the movie marketing journey of Angrezi Medium.

