How BFSI campaigns commemorated JFM in 2020

As one of the most important quarters for the industry nears the end, we take a look at BFSI campaigns that marked the beginning of 2020.

Acting upon moment marketing, the companies portray various elements of long-standing partnerships and how taking financial support can help one achieve their aspirations. A number of BFSI campaigns take the storytelling or educational approach.

HDFC Mutual Fund emphasized the importance of planning and being prepared to finance the needs of a newly formed family. Angel Broking demonstrated the benefits of iTrade Prime Plan. LIC, through its classic approach, portrayed a man who aspires to fulfill the dreams of his family but ignores his own wishes. HDFC Life leveraged on the benefits of risk as they showed how singer Jasleen Kaur, comedian Zakir Khan, actor Jitendra Kumar, and more artists have had to take the big decision of pursuing their passion while ditching conventional careers.

PNB Met Life aimed to educate the audience via “Shed the Tax” Series and Exide Life Insurance portrayed how joining the company changed a couple’s life.

