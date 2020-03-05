All you need to know Cannes 2019 Social & Influencers winners

We take a look at the Cannes 2019 Social & Influencers winners for some inspiration and takeaways.

Cannes Lions International Festival is a celebration that usually lasts for 5 days in a year. With the key themes such as a focus on purpose, gender balance, accessibility and more in 2019, the event received 30,953 entries across sectors. With the 2020 edition slated for June, we take a look at the Cannes 2019 Social & Influencers winners.

Social & Influencers as an individual category was seen in 2018. The next year witnessed an exponential growth in the number of entries in this category.

From Wendy’s Keeping Fortnite Fresh winning the Grand Prix in the category to presenting a serious message with the Generation Lockdown, the campaigns in the Social & Influencer category that reached the triumphant mark saw a range of themes.

The Jury President, PJ Pereira said in a report, “Empathy for the client’s real problems, ambitions and dreams is key to get an outrageous idea off the ground.” For example, the ‘Keeping Fortnight Fresh’ campaign was described to be a bold attitude of what we need to do in the industry.

Pereira further commented that the category “shows the nuances and possibilities of social”.

Take a look at all the Cannes 2019 Social & Influencers.

1.Keeping Fortnite Fresh

Conceptualized by VMLY&R for Wendy’s, the campaign won a Grand Prix for Innovative Use of Community. It also won a Silver Lion in the Audience Targeting / Engagement Strategies.

2. Dream Crazy

Conceptualized by Wieden + Kennedy for Nike, Dream Crazy won the Gold Lion in the retail & partnership category.

3. SIDE:BIZ

Side Biz was conceptualized by Publicis Italy for Diesel that won Gold Lion in the Social Film Series category.

4. Generation Lockdown

McCann New York conceptualized this campaign for ‘March for our Lives’ that won Gold Lion in the Social Film category.

5. Sleeping giants

This campaign won a Gold Lion in Consumer Services/Business to Business category.

6. Ha(u)te Couture

Conceptualized by Publicis Italy, this campaign for diesel won Silver Lion in the Innovative Use of Influencers category. This campaign also won a Bronze Lion in Social Film.

7. My Life as an NPC

My Life as an NPC by DDB Paris for Ubisoft won Silver Lion in the Social Film Series category.

8. We Believe: The Best Men Can Be

Conceptualized by Grey New York for Proctor & Gamble: Gillette won Silver Lion in the category of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) / Corporate Image.

9. First Shave

Conceptualized by Grey Group Canada, First Shave for Proctor & Gamble’s Gillette won the Silver Lion in the Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight.

10. Address the Future

Address the Future won the Silver Lion at Cannes 2019 for Carlings in the New Realities & Voice-activation.

11. NBA Sellouts

Conceptualized by Deutsch for Hulu, NBA Sellouts won Silver Lion in the Sponsorship & Brand Partnership category.

12. Diesel x Mustafa

This campaign for Diesel won a Silver Lion in the partnerships category.

13. Explains a lot

This campaign was done by Coolr for Burger King and won a Silver Lion in the Breakthrough on a Budget category.

14. Greenpeace ‘Rang-Tan’

This was done by Mother London and won a Silver Lion in the Not-for-profit / Charity / Government category.

15. SickKids VS – All In

Done by Cossette for Sickkids Foundation, SickKids VS: All in won the Bronze Lion in the local brand category.

16. Marriage Unblocked

This campaign won Bronze Lion in the Social Purpose category that is conceptualized by Nord DDB OSL agency for Björn Borg.

17. Country Time Legal-Ade

This campaign by Leo Burnett Chicago won a Bronze Lion in the Real-time Response category executed for Kraft Foods, Inc.

18. InstaNovels

Conceptualized by Mother agency for The New York Public Library won a Bronze Lion in the Consumer Services / Business to Business category.

19. Block Wish

Block Wish by Carat Finland Oy Ab for S Group’s Alepa won a Bronze Lion in the Retail category.

20. The #MoviePosterMovie Contest

Conceptualized by Pereira O’Dell for Adobe won a Bronze Lion in the Social Film category.

21. Harmless Guns

Harmless Guns by TBWA\Paris for Dagoma won a Bronze Lion in the challenger brand category.

22. The Algorithm of Life

Conceptualized and carried by the agency, Africa for Rolling Stone Magazine won a Bronze Lion in the Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight category.

23. Go Back to Africa

This was done by FCB/SIX for Black & Abroad. The campaign won a Bronze Lion in the Audience Targeting / Engagement Strategies category.

24. Fly with us

Done by Grey Group Argentina for Flybondi the campaign won a Bronze Lion in the Challenger Brand Category.

25. Miles for the People

Conceptualized by Grey Brasil for Reclame AQUI, this campaign won a Bronze Lion in the Audience Targeting / Engagement Strategies category.

26. Boy 1 Boy 2

This campaign by DAVID the agency for Burger King won Bronze Lion in the Retail Category.

27. A world without borders

Executed by Ogilvy Colombia for Aeromexico it won a Bronze Lion in the travel category.

28. Voice of Hunger

Done by Dentsu Webchutney for Swiggy it won a Bronze Lion in the Co-Creation & User Generated Content category. View the detailed case study here.

29. Veiled Snapchat lens

Veiled Snapchat lens by Ogilvy Chicago for Glade won a Bronze Lion in the Innovative Use of Community category.

29. The firefly

Done for Bradesco by Publicis Brasil Comunicação, this campaign won a Bronze Lion in the Consumer Services / Business to Business category.

30. Open Shelves

This campaign by Wavemaker for Writer’s Bookstore won a Bronze Lion in the Innovative Use of Influencers category.

31. I Love My Balls

I love my Balls by Wunderman Thompson for Liga Contra El Cancer won a Bronze Lion in the Not-for-profit / Charity / Government category.

32. The Popsicle Elections

This campaign by Jotabequ Grey for Los paleteros won a Bronze Lion in the Real-time Response category.

33. World Record Egg

A Bronze Lion in the Organic Reach & influence category. It was done by Egg Gang for Hulu.

34. Green Screen Actresses Mika+Rika

It won a Bronze Lion in the partnerships category. The initiative was done by Dentsu Inc. for Actresses- Mika+rika.

35. Adidas z.n.e.

This campaign by TBWA\Greater China for Adidas won a Bronze Lion in the Co-Creation & User Generated Content category.

36. Tecsesti vlogs

Tecsesti Vlogs by McCann Worldgroup Romania for Albalact won a Bronze Lion in the Local Brand category.

37. #NationalRoastDay

This campaign won the Bronze Lion in the Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight category. #nationalroastday was conceptualized by VMLY&R for Wendy’s that made its mark at Cannes Lions 2019.

