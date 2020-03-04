Case Study: How Shemaroo’s audience acquisition activity garnered 140mn+ impressions

Shemaroo Entertainment’s leveraged the milestone of its YouTube channel touching 30 mn subscribers to get non-retro music lovers to know about the Shemaroo FilmiGaane YT channel.

Brand Introduction

Shemaroo Entertainment’s YouTube channel Shemaroo FilmiGaane touched a mark of 30 million subscriber base recently. The YouTube channel aims to be like a one-stop destination for classic Bollywood melodies for many Bollywood music ardent followers across the globe.

To ring in the celebrations of achieving 30 million subscriber mark on Shemaroo FilmiGaane YouTube channel, planned a series of activities, one of them was a special bonanza marathon of live streaming Hindi film songs right from the golden era to the new millennium of the 2000s across genres.

Summary

To celebrate the milestone of achieving 30 million subscriber mark on Shemaroo FilmiGaane YouTube channel, the company drove a campaign through a series of Social Media activities.

Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, ShareChat, Likee, and Helo.

A 30-hour music marathon, live streaming of Hindi songs on YouTube and Facebook,

Engagement Quiz – 30 Questions, 30 Winners across 3 days and Duet Challenge on TikTok– #30mFilmiGaaneClub was executed.

The campaign saw participation from over 20K + subscribers across India.

Problem Statement/Objective

The objective was to celebrate the 30 million mark on the Shemaroo FilmiGaane YouTube channel and celebrate with the subscribers. The campaign was curated and executed to showcase the community of music lovers.

Brief

To host interesting and fun Social Media activities featuring #30mFilmiGaaneClub and express gratitude to the community of Bollywood music lovers built online through the FilmiGaane channel.

To attempt emotionally connect with music lovers by bringing them 30 hours of the most loved original Bollywood songs on the Shemaroo FilmiGaane YouTube channel as a token of gratitude and appreciation for the love that has been showered by the followers.

The fans should get an opportunity to interact with the online community and participate in a 3-day long quiz to unlock surprises from Shemaroo.

TikTok users were engaged to do a duet on the most iconic Bollywood songs and reminisce the nostalgia of the beloved decades of Bollywood.

Creative Idea

To get the non-retro music lovers to know about Shemaroo FilmiGaane YouTube channel was a serious challenge

To address this challenge, the brand engaged through one of the most emerging platforms that are TikTok

TikTok participated by creating engaging duets using our content.

The team ran multiple campaigns across channels.

30-hour marathon of live streaming of Hindi songs on YouTube and Facebook

Engagement Quiz– 30 Questions, 30 Winners across 3 days

Here we come to an end of this super amazing #30mFilmiGaaneClub contest. pic.twitter.com/x9kdkCOMPk — Shemaroo Filmi Gaane (@FilmiGaane) December 6, 2019

Join in as we celebrate #30mFilmiGaaneClub with marathon bonanza LIVE stream of your favourite Hindi Film Songs! Don’t forget to participate. Posted by Filmi Gaane on Thursday, 5 December 2019

Duet Challenge on TikTok– #30mFilmiGaaneClub

Result

Impressions: 140 Million+

Engagement: 1Million+

Video Views: 8.2 Lac+

Trended on Twitter organically: 4+ Hours

No. of Duets: 46K+

People Participation: 20K+

Organically trended on number 1 on Twitter for 4+ hours

50K additional followers subscribed on TikTok during the activity

Quote

“We saw a huge response from Bollywood fans across all age groups on platforms like Tik Tok, Instagram, Helo, Twitter, etc, and garnered a staggering 140+ Million impressions organically. The campaign #30MFilmiGaaneClub went on to trend across social media platforms and made the celebration even more special”, said Rahul Mishra, Marketing and Communication Head

