Chatpati Shikha hopes to connect people to recipes that are fading with time

A home chef who loves to cook for her family and friends, Chatpati Shikha uses social media to help people amp up their daily food.

Using the most easily available items in a house, Chatpati Shikha creates food that is a step to ordinary, everyday food. She hopes to reach more people with such recipes, especially ones that are fading away with time. She spends considerable time to create content on a daily basis. In conversation with Social Samosa, she tells us more.

Looking back, where did it all begin?

Honestly, I am not sure how it started. Back in 2016, I got out of a bad relationship and cooking helped me through it. It brought me happiness. I used to cook a lot as a hobby and the dishes were loved by everyone around me. I never thought my passion will get such a response on social media!

What’s in the name?

Chatpati Sikha represents me as well as a taste that everyone can experience in their day to day life.

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

It would be the simplicity in my work. I cook for my family on a daily basis and keep experimenting. My content mostly revolves around homemade good that people on can easily relate with.

Please take us through your content creation process. How do you stay relevant and relatable?

I capture the process of making food via pictures and videos, making it accessible for people who like to convert everyday food into a treat. I always try to use only a handful of stuff that is available in most households, thus adding to the accessibility factor.

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

I cook because it’s my passion. It was never my intention to earn out of it. However, within a short span of time, brands started connecting with us.

How do you maintain editorial objectivity with the influx of brand briefs?

I try to use layman terms that women can easily relate with.

One instance/experience that made it all worthwhile

One day I was walking in my neighbourhood and someone recognised me as Chatpati Shikha. The happiness of being recognised for your passion is something that goes way beyond words.

Weirdest brand brief/request ever

Every brand comes with its own style. The bigger the brand, the bigger the tantrums.

If not blogging, you would be?

I cannot really think of anything else at this point.

A day in your life…

It’s just a simple life surrounded by family and food. A big chunk of my daily routine is about creating content for my audience.

Message/tips for upcoming bloggers

Just be yourself and give your best. Nothing happens in a day.

Your Favorite Influencer

I am highlight influenced by Chef Vikas Khanna. How a boy born in a simple Punjabi family took his passion along to become the nation’s pride!

The Future you foresee for your Personal Brand

I want to be known as Chatpati where people can connect with me, my cooking and the recipes that are fading away with time.

