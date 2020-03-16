Updates: Advertising & Marketing industry battles COVID-19 with WFH & more

A&M organisations are switching to work from home to do their bit to keep employees safe against the coronavirus scare, here’s more.

The coronavirus scare is real. Even if you aren’t directly affected because of your geography, chances are you are consuming information about people who have been affected. Most of these stories are not pleasant. However, the media industry can hardly ever stop. Content is still being produced and people are likely to stay put at home and consume it more. This is why it is important for the A&M industry to safe and sound. One of the ways adopted by agencies is to facilitate work from home.

Here are some A&M industry names that have started implementing the practice and how they are executing it in the wake of the coronavirus scare.

Gozoop, along with Work From Home processed part of the salary for employees in advance to facilitate any emergency expenses that may incur.

SocioSquares has set remote access server for backup and is helping designers and animators set up base at home.

Liqvd Asia sent out an email to all staffers with guidelines to be followed while working from home.

xGrow is ensuring smooth work form home by clearly communicating about times and priority of deliverables.

DigiChefs is looking at the unprecedented move as a means to strengthen their existing work from home policy framework.

Nucleus PR is using technology to run brainstorming sessions, keeping a positive tone in all communication to keep up the morale.

DAB Of India is allocating buffer work hours every day to ensure there is enough to capacity to cater to end moment requirements.

Elite Marque PR has shut its Delhi office, allowing employees to work from home for an indefinite period of time.

The Other Circle is helping employees stay positive and motivated with morale-boosting communication.

80 dB Communication has set up an internal took basecamp to monitor work in real-time and ensure no one is off the radar.

Growista announced work from home for the entire team with a focus on safety despite implementation challenges.

Experience Commerce came up with a work from home plan that could be turned around within 24 hours.

120 Media Collective & Jack in the Box Worldwide has announced work from home for a week.

GroupM and WPP are implementing the remote working option and restricting travel related to work.

Interactive Avenues has announced work from home for a week.

Twitter has announced work from home for all its staff, globally.

Facebook is nudging for the work from home option, especially in the Bay Area.

Google has announced work from home in multiple global markets.

Apple is allowing work from home if the employee’s job allows doing so.

List of companies allowing work from home, based on industry sources and responses collated on our Instagram poll:

  1. Gozoop
  2. SocioSqaures
  3. Liqvd Asia
  4. xGrow
  5. DigiChefs
  6. Nucleus PR
  7. DAB of India
  8. Elite Marque PR
  9. The Other Circle
  10. 80 dB Communication
  11. Experience Commerce
  12. 120 Media Collective
  13. GroupM and WPP
  14. Interactive Avenues
  15. Twitter
  16. Facebook
  17. Google
  18. Apple
  19. Microsoft
  20. Growista
  21. Monk Studios
  22. WATConsult
  23. Studio Ungap
  24. Tyche Media
  25. Reesome
  26. Network18
  27. Discovery Kids India
  28. WebShakers
  29. Gods Are Marketing
  30. Sassy Infotech
  31. Sportz Interactive
  32. BC Web Wise
  33. DViO Digital
  34. SynQues Consultancy
  35. DDB Mudra
  36. First Economy
  37. Viacom18
  38. The Pillar Media
  39. SoCheers
  40. ARM Worldwide
  41. CupShup
  42. Tonic Worldwide
  43. Ogilvy
  44. Siriti
  45. Hindustan Unilever
  46. Concept Public Relations
  47. The Glitch
  48. Publicis Media
  49. Team Pumpkin
  50. IPG Mediabrands
  51. Blazonion
  52. ENY
  53. Sociobliss
  54. Mudpie
  55. Schbang
  56. Kreativ Studio
  57. Fruitbowl Digital Media
  58. Digital Refresh Networks
  59. The Mavericks
  60. Social Beat
  61. Digital Radical
  62. Bluebot Digital
  63. Adlift Marketing
  64. Ad Global 360
  65. Gracenote
  66. Peeping Moon Media
  67. Vaamoz
  68. QuartrDesign
  69. Dentsu Aegis Network
  70. Bright Brain
  71. Radio Mirchi
  72. Econz
  73. FCB Ulka
  74. Jio Productions
  75. Grey Group
  76. Ittisa Digital
  77. Infectious Advertising
  78. Pixel Fox Studios
  79. CrossRoads Digital
  80. Graffiti Collaborative
  81. Blink Digital
  82. Lowe Lintas
  83. Django Digital
  84. Design Foundry
  85. Brand and Beyond Consulting
  86. eConcero
  87. Wingify
  88. Break The Code
  89. Treize Communications
  90. Triature

If your agency is implementing work from home, please do write to us at content@socialsamosa.com. We will keep augmenting this list.


