Updates: Advertising & Marketing industry battles COVID-19 with WFH & more

A&M organisations are switching to work from home to do their bit to keep employees safe against the coronavirus scare, here’s more.

The coronavirus scare is real. Even if you aren’t directly affected because of your geography, chances are you are consuming information about people who have been affected. Most of these stories are not pleasant. However, the media industry can hardly ever stop. Content is still being produced and people are likely to stay put at home and consume it more. This is why it is important for the A&M industry to safe and sound. One of the ways adopted by agencies is to facilitate work from home.

Here are some A&M industry names that have started implementing the practice and how they are executing it in the wake of the coronavirus scare.

Gozoop, along with Work From Home processed part of the salary for employees in advance to facilitate any emergency expenses that may incur.

SocioSquares has set remote access server for backup and is helping designers and animators set up base at home.

Liqvd Asia sent out an email to all staffers with guidelines to be followed while working from home.

xGrow is ensuring smooth work form home by clearly communicating about times and priority of deliverables.

DigiChefs is looking at the unprecedented move as a means to strengthen their existing work from home policy framework.

Nucleus PR is using technology to run brainstorming sessions, keeping a positive tone in all communication to keep up the morale.

DAB Of India is allocating buffer work hours every day to ensure there is enough to capacity to cater to end moment requirements.

Elite Marque PR has shut its Delhi office, allowing employees to work from home for an indefinite period of time.

The Other Circle is helping employees stay positive and motivated with morale-boosting communication.

80 dB Communication has set up an internal took basecamp to monitor work in real-time and ensure no one is off the radar.

Growista announced work from home for the entire team with a focus on safety despite implementation challenges.

Experience Commerce came up with a work from home plan that could be turned around within 24 hours.

120 Media Collective & Jack in the Box Worldwide has announced work from home for a week.

GroupM and WPP are implementing the remote working option and restricting travel related to work.

Interactive Avenues has announced work from home for a week.

Twitter has announced work from home for all its staff, globally.

Facebook is nudging for the work from home option, especially in the Bay Area.

Google has announced work from home in multiple global markets.

Apple is allowing work from home if the employee’s job allows doing so.

List of companies allowing work from home, based on industry sources and responses collated on our Instagram poll:

Gozoop SocioSqaures Liqvd Asia xGrow DigiChefs Nucleus PR DAB of India Elite Marque PR The Other Circle 80 dB Communication Experience Commerce 120 Media Collective GroupM and WPP Interactive Avenues Twitter Facebook Google Apple Microsoft Growista Monk Studios WATConsult Studio Ungap Tyche Media Reesome Network18 Discovery Kids India WebShakers Gods Are Marketing Sassy Infotech Sportz Interactive BC Web Wise DViO Digital SynQues Consultancy DDB Mudra First Economy Viacom18 The Pillar Media SoCheers ARM Worldwide CupShup Tonic Worldwide Ogilvy Siriti Hindustan Unilever Concept Public Relations The Glitch Publicis Media Team Pumpkin IPG Mediabrands Blazonion ENY Sociobliss Mudpie Schbang Kreativ Studio Fruitbowl Digital Media Digital Refresh Networks The Mavericks Social Beat Digital Radical Bluebot Digital Adlift Marketing Ad Global 360 Gracenote Peeping Moon Media Vaamoz QuartrDesign Dentsu Aegis Network Bright Brain Radio Mirchi Econz FCB Ulka Jio Productions Grey Group Ittisa Digital Infectious Advertising Pixel Fox Studios CrossRoads Digital Graffiti Collaborative Blink Digital Lowe Lintas Django Digital Design Foundry Brand and Beyond Consulting eConcero Wingify Break The Code Treize Communications Triature

If your agency is implementing work from home, please do write to us at content@socialsamosa.com. We will keep augmenting this list.

