COVID-19 brand posts appeal users to flatten the curve

COVID-19 brand posts are urging users to abide by the containment measures and curb the outbreak while attempting to make this time of trial a little easier for everyone in the ecosystem.

Brands are using their social media presence to persuade users into following practices outlined to curb the pandemic of COVID-19 through brand posts.

While several industries are facing dire consequences of the pandemic, community health and safety of all consumers is more important than profits earned. As Owen Lee, Chief Creative Officer of FCB Inferno mentioned brands have to be absolutely sure that they do not appear to be profiting from the crisis.

Communication by these brands themed around the crisis is aligned with this ethic. For instance, a social travel platform advising against non-essential traveling, or a mall suggesting to avoid crowded places.

Few of the brands also inform users about the changes in their ways of functioning, such as a food delivery app introducing zero-contact delivery. Or providing a CTA of practices to follow around the usage of their services.

This practice has been observed with several F&B brands that are using social media to communicate their efforts in response to the pandemic.

Executing campaigns and theming posts around this scenario is hypersensitive, therefore as also outlined by Twitter, brand communication needs to be thoughtful about the tone and to think of others who may be more vulnerable to this virus, while certain types of humor may go a long way.

These brand posts have managed to not cross the line, while a few have managed to pull off with a tad bit of humor.

