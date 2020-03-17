COVID-19 Campaigns: Brands attempt to educate & help

COVID-19 has surfaced to be a global outbreak and in the face of this crisis, global brands launch campaigns & communication in an attempt to mend the situation.

COVID-19 now appears to be a worldwide crisis, and apart from the spread of virus, the consequences of the catastrophe pop up to be as harmful for humanity.

It has caused panic and chaos all around the world. The pandemic has also negatively impacted economies with several groups being majorly affected by losses.

In such a situation, several brands and health organizations have executed campaigns to use their voice and influence to positively impact consumers to stand together for humanity and direct them to imbibe and show empathy.

Few brands and health organizations also share information about the virus and precautions that viewers can take to prevent the disease.

Australian Government Department of Health rolled out a series of videos sharing tips on prevention, Public Health England releases a guide for health workers subjecting Personal Protective Equipment.

Carousell aims to influence people to show empathy to the underprivileged and others in general by choosing to give as much one can help the people in distress.

Western Union launches an initiative ‘Behind Every Mask There Is A Heart’ by raising a donation fund. The company would also match the donation up to $500K.

AIA Singapore and Ogilvy release a campaign sharing how one can stay safe against COVID-19.

Mediacorp releases a melodic campaign ‘The Light’ to cheer everyone combatting the crisis on the frontline. The song is written by Mediacorp’s singing reality show (SPOP) champion Jarrell Huang and artist JJ Neo along with more celebrities.

These brands have also kept the brand connect and product integrations aside. Which seems to be the only plausible way to execute a campaign during this phase in the background of such a crisis. Any ad campaigns trying to leverage the situation by placing their brand integration would be unethical and may also face backlash for the same.

In a statement made to The Drum Owen Lee, Chief Creative Officer of FCB Inferno, says “Brands are nervous about appearing to profit from this crisis. The conversation is being had in many client and agency organizations, but they have to be absolutely sure they are helping people not just making money from it, or being seen to make money from it”.

Facebook is also banning ads trying to exploit the situation. While several brands wish to help but are unaware of how to, they can lead by the following examples.

How to protect yourself against COVID-19 – WHO

Good Hygiene Starts Here – Australian Government Department of Health

COVID-19: Donning of Personal Protective Equipment – Public Health England

#DOgood – Prudential Singapore

#ChooseToGive – Carousell

Behind Every Mask There Is A Heart – Western Union

How to stay safe against Covid-19 – AIA Singapore

The Light #StrongerTogether – Mediacorp

