COVID-19: F&B brands leverage Instagram to reiterate hygiene measures amid pandemic

F&B Brands

The COVID-19 pandemic has directly impacted F&B brands due to consumer paranoia, and rumours. We take a look at how F&B brands are generating faith among consumers by sharing the safety & hygiene measures undertaken by them, on social media.

The F&B brands are facing the wrath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants, Cafes, Bars, and Food Delivery Services are facing dire losses with numerous jobs at risk, and few of them on the verge of shutting down or functioning while bearing losses.

On 16th March 2020, Praveen Pardeshi, Municipal Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai announced the implementation of containment measures in the city of Mumbai. Besides a few other exceptions, those establishments “Providing food, vegetable, groceries” were excluded.

And, officially or unofficially, the whole country or in fact most countries are implementing containment measures, with several parts of the world being on complete lockdown. In such a scenario, consumers are getting increasingly concerned, and you don’t have to look too hard to see the consequences this ecosystem is facing.

Apart from rational reasons, there are also several other myths, rumors, and perceptions that surround the virus that is negatively affecting the industry.

Last night I went to a famous street-side joint in Andheri, known for its Momos. It was around 11 o’clock, usually when all of the momos are sold out and they’re closed.

But they were open. In fact, they were packing up several boxes of unsold momos. As I began eating, a group of boys passed by shouting “Go Corona Go! Sabko Maro”, mocking the workers’ for their Chinese-like looks.

This is just one live example, several Chinese and non-vegetarian restaurants face similar issues. Vijay More, Managing Director of Amir Chicken told The Hindu Business Line that as the virus started spreading a rumor floated that eating chicken caused the viral infection which led to a 70% decline in the business.

To tackle this rumor the Pune-based organized meat retailer announced a prize of ₹5 crores to anyone who can prove that eating chicken and eggs causes the infection.

The situation is the same all around the world. Stories of many being laid off in the restaurant business and establishments being shut down are prominent.

How do restaurants deal with the crisis?

By reassuring their consumers that necessary measures and precautions are being undertaken to maintain stringent hygiene and sanitation.

Several restaurants, cafes, fast food hubs, food delivery services and more are using social media to communicate their efforts ensuring the safety of their consumers.

While measures may vary in words, several common practices that are being communicated, as observed are:

  • Periodic sanitation and scrub-down of the frequently-touched parts of the restaurant such as door handles, tables, etc.
  • Provision of necessary equipment such as gloves, masks, and more to the staff, along with necessary training.
  • Cleanliness of raw materials used.
  • Contactless Delivery.
  • Cooking Standards that make the food safe to consume.
  • Medical checks and temperature screening of all employees. Few places also screen guests.
  • Availability of sanitizers.
  • Food Delivery services are also communicating CTA to consumers, urging them to wash their hands before eating.

Food is essential for survival, but the degree to which a particular service is essential is subjective. Here are the restaurants, cafes, hubs and more that have communicated their efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The list is categorically collated, so we start with Fast Food hubs, Pizza places, restaurants, and more.

Also Read: COVID-19 Campaigns: Brands attempt to educate & help

KFC India

McDonald’s India

Burger King India

Taco Bell India

Domino’s Pizza India

View this post on Instagram

Great Taste. Delivered Safe. We at Domino’s Pizza are committed to the highest standards of health, hygiene and safety. Your safety, and the safety of our delivery crew and restaurant teams, has always been our foremost priority. We wish to share with you some specific measures that we have adopted. * All our delivery riders are company employees and are hired after stringent medical checks * Employee temperature screening is done every day * All our employees are following a sanitation protocol of ‘20-second hand wash’ every hour * Once every 4 hours, we are sanitising our restaurants, delivery bikes, delivery bike boxes and pizza delivery hot bags * Our delivery riders are wearing masks as a precautionary measure For any further queries please reach out to guestcaredominos@jublfood.com – Team Domino’s #DominosPizzaIndia #DominosPizza #Dominos #Pizza #pizzatime #pizzamania #pizzalovers #pizzadelivery #pizzaholic #food #Safefood #safedelivery #clean #hygiene #safeprotocols

A post shared by Domino's Pizza India (@dominos_india) on

Pizza Hut India

Sbarro

1441 Pizzeria

View this post on Instagram

In the times of the novel Coronavirus, we at 1441 Pizzeria have taken it upon ourselves to spread awareness and ensure a clean, safe and hygienic environment for our customers, employees and partners. Here are a few proactive measures we are taking to deal with the Pandemic to assure that high standards be followed in our making and delivery processes. After all, your safety is our foremost priority! . 1. Our Restaurant staff washes their hands every 30 minutes 2. We are cleaning surfaces such as door handles, self-order kiosks and tabletops more frequently 3. Our entire restaurant staff wears gloves at all times 4. We have an open kitchen for you to be able to firsthand witness the making of your order . . #1441Pizzeria #MakeYourOwn #WoodFiredPizza #Pizza #UnlimitedToppings #PizzaLove #Mumbai #Pune #Bangalore #Ahmedabad #Safety #Precautions #Covid19 #Hygiene #Gloves #WashingHands #Sanitized

A post shared by 1441 Pizzeria (@1441.pizzeria) on

La Pino’s Pizza

Behrouz Biryani

Social

145 Cafe & Bar

Toast & Tonic

The Colonial Palate

Starbucks India

Coffee Culture

View this post on Instagram

As Coronavirus/COVID-19 continues to impact our communities, the health and safety of our friends, customers and employees remains our top priority. We are dedicated to making it safe to enjoy Coffee Culture, however you’re comfortable. Following guidance from the Center for Disease Control and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, here’s how we are increasing our preventative measures: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1. Temporarily stopping the use of ceramic cups in our restaurants. Until further notice, all beverages will be served in disposable cups. If you bring a personal cup, we will appreciate you with a discount. 2. Putting detailed focus on the cleaning and sanitation of our tables and environment. 3. Encouraging employees to stay home when they are feeling sick. 4. Recommending customers use contactless payment options when possible. 6. No handshakes or high-fives. Namaste, Thumbs up & air-fives are the best ways to greet our favourite people and show appreciation. As circumstances continue to evolve, we will keep you updated! Stay healthy and don’t hesitate to reach out with any questions or feedback at marketing@coffeeculture.co.in ❤ #CC #CoffeeCulture #CCIndia #HealthyCulture #coronavirus #virus #corona #safetyfirst #hygiene #fightcoronavirustogether #prevention #preventativehealth #stayfit #stayhealthy

A post shared by Coffee Culture (@coffeeculturein) on

Coffee By Di Bella

View this post on Instagram

Stay safe, stay healthy! ☕

A post shared by Coffee By Di Bella Ⓡ (@coffeebydibella) on

The Boston Cupcakery

Keventers

Chaayos

Chai Pe Charcha

Mad Over Donuts

Le 15 Patisserie + Cafe

FAASOS

FreshMenu

Mandarin Oak

Baskin Robbins India

Goila Butter Chicken

View this post on Instagram

It is what it is, we are in an uncharted territory as the entire hospitality industry across the globe is, and we are taking measures in accordance with the local and state govt. For now GBC is delivering food to your doorstep until we are asked to shut and are sparing no effort to ensure that the food you receive has been prepared, like always, with the best possible hygiene standards. Anyone entering our cloud kitchen, be it a delivery partner or our team member, are allowed in only after their temperature has been checked and their hands and our surfaces have been sanitized. What is also important for us apart from consumers is the safety and well being of our own employees, and most of them come from small towns or villages and can't afford to be financially or physically insecure and we will be supporting them in these tough times even if it reaches a point where we have to shut the kitchens for a while and helping them with just food, water and resources. Until then you can continue to order from Goila Butter Chicken, fully secure with the knowledge that we are doing whatever it takes to ensure that you just get lip-smacking food from us and nothing else. All our deliveries are executed through delivery partners, Zomato & Swiggy, who have themselves implemented strict hygiene practices for their team. I hope you guys are staying put and making sure your community is safe and sound. This is not the end and I know we all fear for our lives but this right here is the kind of test that no one can prepare us for and we can only go through it together by being cautious and alert! Stay safe. 🙏 . . . #goilabutterchicken #CoronakoROKNA #staysafe #corona #coronavirus #coronavirusinindia #covid19 #KaroNa #coronaalert #coronaindia #coronainindia #coronavirusoutbreak #covid19news #coronaawareness

A post shared by Goila Butter Chicken (@goilabutterchicken) on

Zomato India

View this post on Instagram

stay safe, people

A post shared by Zomato India (@zomatoin) on

Swiggy

View this post on Instagram

Take care, guys 💛

A post shared by Swiggy (@swiggyindia) on

Dunzo

If we have missed out on any of the establishments of the that have communicated their efforts in response to COVID-19, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.


Comments

Paawan Sunam
Paawan Sunam
A wordsmith by profession who likes art, Beatles, Coffee, DiCaprio and Eminem brings a fresh perspective contrary to existing perceptions and believes in questioning everything, also has a belief that there should be a bigger place in the world for words and not war. He prefers the phenomena of the physical world of plants and animals(especially dogs) over possessions. Reckons moving to the rhythm and moving on.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Safe Hands Challenge

#FasterThan

tech giants COVID-19

global COVID-19 campaigns

Dettol TikTok campaign

A&M

Godrej Protekt

agencies work from home