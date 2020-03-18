COVID-19: F&B brands leverage Instagram to reiterate hygiene measures amid pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has directly impacted F&B brands due to consumer paranoia, and rumours. We take a look at how F&B brands are generating faith among consumers by sharing the safety & hygiene measures undertaken by them, on social media.

The F&B brands are facing the wrath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants, Cafes, Bars, and Food Delivery Services are facing dire losses with numerous jobs at risk, and few of them on the verge of shutting down or functioning while bearing losses.

On 16th March 2020, Praveen Pardeshi, Municipal Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai announced the implementation of containment measures in the city of Mumbai. Besides a few other exceptions, those establishments “Providing food, vegetable, groceries” were excluded.

And, officially or unofficially, the whole country or in fact most countries are implementing containment measures, with several parts of the world being on complete lockdown. In such a scenario, consumers are getting increasingly concerned, and you don’t have to look too hard to see the consequences this ecosystem is facing.

Apart from rational reasons, there are also several other myths, rumors, and perceptions that surround the virus that is negatively affecting the industry.

Last night I went to a famous street-side joint in Andheri, known for its Momos. It was around 11 o’clock, usually when all of the momos are sold out and they’re closed.

But they were open. In fact, they were packing up several boxes of unsold momos. As I began eating, a group of boys passed by shouting “Go Corona Go! Sabko Maro”, mocking the workers’ for their Chinese-like looks.

This is just one live example, several Chinese and non-vegetarian restaurants face similar issues. Vijay More, Managing Director of Amir Chicken told The Hindu Business Line that as the virus started spreading a rumor floated that eating chicken caused the viral infection which led to a 70% decline in the business.

To tackle this rumor the Pune-based organized meat retailer announced a prize of ₹5 crores to anyone who can prove that eating chicken and eggs causes the infection.

The situation is the same all around the world. Stories of many being laid off in the restaurant business and establishments being shut down are prominent.

How do restaurants deal with the crisis?

By reassuring their consumers that necessary measures and precautions are being undertaken to maintain stringent hygiene and sanitation.

Several restaurants, cafes, fast food hubs, food delivery services and more are using social media to communicate their efforts ensuring the safety of their consumers.

While measures may vary in words, several common practices that are being communicated, as observed are:

Periodic sanitation and scrub-down of the frequently-touched parts of the restaurant such as door handles, tables, etc.

Provision of necessary equipment such as gloves, masks, and more to the staff, along with necessary training.

Cleanliness of raw materials used.

Contactless Delivery.

Cooking Standards that make the food safe to consume.

Medical checks and temperature screening of all employees. Few places also screen guests.

Availability of sanitizers.

Food Delivery services are also communicating CTA to consumers, urging them to wash their hands before eating.

Food is essential for survival, but the degree to which a particular service is essential is subjective. Here are the restaurants, cafes, hubs and more that have communicated their efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The list is categorically collated, so we start with Fast Food hubs, Pizza places, restaurants, and more.

