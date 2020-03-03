Dentsu Webchutney wins digital & creative mandate for OkCupid

The account of OkCupid, India was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced out of the Bengaluru office of Dentsu Webchutney.

Dentsu Webchutney has won the digital and creative duties for the dating app, OkCupid India. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced out of the agency’s Bengaluru office.

OkCupid is an online dating, friendship and social networking website, headquartered in the US. Taking a cue from this global insight, the brand wants Indian millennials to take charge of their romance by helping them find their right match.

Commenting on the win, Prashant Gopalakrishnan, SVP, Dentsu Webchutney, said, “We are excited to partner with yet another industry giant in OkCupid. Innovative ideas can help overcome challenges in the Indian online dating market. It is a phenomenal market opportunity – one that has been covered in-depth in analyst reports. On a lighter note, as the sole married employee on the account, I believe the rest of the team can truly do justice to it!”

Elaborating on the partnership, Shruti Gupta, Brand Manager, OkCupid India added, “OkCupid is about meaningful relationships – on and off the service. This is why the newest one we are forging with Dentsu Webchutney feels like the beginning of a long and productive journey.”

