Disease Awareness Campaigns for motivation & hope

Ads & campaigns tackling diseases of all kinds that have threatened the humanity have set an example over the years. With COVID-19 outbreak, Social Samosa takes a look at disease awareness campaigns for motivation & takeaways.

History of Mankind has been ripe with incidences of Epidemic outbreaks, some reaching pandemic levels. From the era of Black Plague to HIV and now the Covid19 outbreak, there have been perpetual threats to living beings through the unpredictable enigma of nature. More than 32 million people lost lives through HIV AIDs alone by the end of 2018. Disease awareness campaigns became a way to spread awareness, hope, and positivity in the era of communication.

As the past and the recent scenarios have been rife with health disasters, so have been the efforts in the ad world. Be it the awareness campaigns tackling HIV awareness & stigma, to the efforts towards combating Typhoid across the world; be it people coming together to fight the Ebola Virus or the Polio eradication drives, the list can just go on… the one thing that remains constant is the intent to get rid of such diseases and save Mankind.

Social Samosa brings to you campaigns during such epidemics that armed people with information and motivation. Time & again Government bodies, NGOs, Organizations such as WHO, brands & agencies have come up with campaigns showcasing preventive measures and more in such crises.

Remember Amitabh Bachchan’s mass awareness Polio Campaign or ‘Balbir Pasha’ who taught us about safe-sex, these ad campaigns aim to not only spread awareness but highlight ways to combat dire circumstances in light of such epidemics.

Here’s a look at some of these.

HIV AIDS Campaigns

PSI- Balbir Pasha

Tata Pravesh- The Positive Cafe

WHO- Communities make a difference

CDC’s Let’s Stop HIV Together

Unaid: #Liv2Luv

A new campaign called #Live2LUV aims to promote information on sexual and reproductive health, including HIV, among young people in South-East Asian countries. Posted by UNAIDS on Friday, 28 April 2017

UNICEF

HIV-positive and pregnant at 17 The most inspiring thing you’ll see today, on #WorldAIDSDay. #foreverychild, hope. Posted by UNICEF on Thursday, 1 December 2016

Do It London by London Borough

Polio Awareness Drives

UNICEF India – Two drops of Polio PSA

The Race Against Polio by UNICEF

UNICEF’s #EndPolio

It’s World Polio Day!



As long as polio exists anywhere, it’s a threat to children everywhere. This is what we're doing to #EndPolio for good. #VaccinesWork 👇https://t.co/obOjRrGSDL — UNICEF (@UNICEF) October 24, 2019

WHO + Heehaw Animated series

Rotary International- One Small Act

Apollo Hospitals A drop to remember

Typhoid Campaigns

Savlon

Gavi- #TakeOnTyphoid

Campaigns on Immunisation

British Airways

Metropolis Healthcare- #FightTheFever

Campaigns on Malaria

Godrej Hit- #AsliMachharMaaro

A Malaria Mosquito Poke

End Malaria for Good by starting the #SuperHitHabit. Get rid of mosquitoes that hide in the corners of your home. End Malaria for Good by starting the #SuperHitHabit. Are you with us? Hit the ‘Like’ button to take the pledge. Posted by Kill Pests Kill Diseases on Monday, 24 April 2017

#HitMalariaBackEmoji Campaign

Mortein’s Louie

Chase Malaria

Power of One

Malaria Must Die

‘Keep the Predator Out’ by Noah’s Ark Communication, Lagos, Nigeria

Ebola

Google

Africa United

FIFA- Together, we can beat Ebola

WHO: Increasing community engagement for Ebola on-air – can remove

