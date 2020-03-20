Disease Awareness Campaigns for motivation & hope
Ads & campaigns tackling diseases of all kinds that have threatened the humanity have set an example over the years. With COVID-19 outbreak, Social Samosa takes a look at disease awareness campaigns for motivation & takeaways.
History of Mankind has been ripe with incidences of Epidemic outbreaks, some reaching pandemic levels. From the era of Black Plague to HIV and now the Covid19 outbreak, there have been perpetual threats to living beings through the unpredictable enigma of nature. More than 32 million people lost lives through HIV AIDs alone by the end of 2018. Disease awareness campaigns became a way to spread awareness, hope, and positivity in the era of communication.
As the past and the recent scenarios have been rife with health disasters, so have been the efforts in the ad world. Be it the awareness campaigns tackling HIV awareness & stigma, to the efforts towards combating Typhoid across the world; be it people coming together to fight the Ebola Virus or the Polio eradication drives, the list can just go on… the one thing that remains constant is the intent to get rid of such diseases and save Mankind.
Also read: COVID-19 Campaigns: Brands attempt to educate & help
Social Samosa brings to you campaigns during such epidemics that armed people with information and motivation. Time & again Government bodies, NGOs, Organizations such as WHO, brands & agencies have come up with campaigns showcasing preventive measures and more in such crises.
Remember Amitabh Bachchan’s mass awareness Polio Campaign or ‘Balbir Pasha’ who taught us about safe-sex, these ad campaigns aim to not only spread awareness but highlight ways to combat dire circumstances in light of such epidemics.
Here’s a look at some of these.
HIV AIDS Campaigns
PSI- Balbir Pasha
Tata Pravesh- The Positive Cafe
WHO- Communities make a difference
CDC’s Let’s Stop HIV Together
Unaid: #Liv2Luv
UNICEF
Do It London by London Borough
Polio Awareness Drives
UNICEF India – Two drops of Polio PSA
The Race Against Polio by UNICEF
UNICEF’s #EndPolio
WHO + Heehaw Animated series
Rotary International- One Small Act
Apollo Hospitals A drop to remember
Typhoid Campaigns
Savlon
Gavi- #TakeOnTyphoid
Campaigns on Immunisation
British Airways
Metropolis Healthcare- #FightTheFever
Campaigns on Malaria
Godrej Hit- #AsliMachharMaaro
A Malaria Mosquito Poke
#HitMalariaBackEmoji Campaign
Mortein’s Louie
Chase Malaria
Power of One
Malaria Must Die
‘Keep the Predator Out’ by Noah’s Ark Communication, Lagos, Nigeria
Ebola
Africa United
FIFA- Together, we can beat Ebola
WHO: Increasing community engagement for Ebola on-air – can remove
If you think that we have missed out on any Indian/Global campaigns, write to us on content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.