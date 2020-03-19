Eunoia wins creative mandate for AEON Credit Services India

Eunoia will handle all creative communication, campaign designs and media consulting services for AEON Credit Services India.

Eunoia, the marketing solutions arm of Dentsu Aegis Network, has bagged the creative duties for AEON Credit Services India. As part of the mandate, the agency will handle all creative communications, campaign designs and media consulting services for the brand. The agency won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch.

On winning the account, Fabian Trevor Cowan, Director, Eunoia, said, “We consider it a privilege to have won the confidence of ACSI. AEON’s brand promise of being ‘Faster, Simpler and More Convenient’ ties in perfectly well with our values of simple yet effective communication, delivered with the agility which is focused on performance.”

Speaking on the partnership, the spokesperson from AEON Credit Services India, said, “We are really glad to have Eunoia as a partner in our journey for developing new products and providing non-banking financial services to our customers. With Dentsu on Board, it’s a win-win situation for both Partners.”

“Aeon would like to leverage Dentsu’s global experience and capabilities to ensure precise communication in Aeon’s creative across all products. With them, we will continue to build highly convenient financial services for the customers, add impetus to all our marketing initiatives and grow AEON PAN India,” the spokesperson added.

Aeon Credit Service is as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) for providing financial services and provides loans like two-wheeler, personal loan, consumer durable loan etc. The major shareholder of ACSI is AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. Japan (AFS JAPAN) which is a listed entity on First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange. AFS Japan has operations in 13 countries including Japan. Since January 2018, ACSI has expanded its operation by enrolling over 1,000 merchants across Mumbai.

