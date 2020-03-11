Fevicol took on Tide with a play on the brand’s most iconic tagline in a Holi topical post, inviting a banter over Instagram comments.

This Holi, Fevicol posted a picture of a discoloured t-shirt hanging outdoors in a similar fashion that is associated with the detergent brand Tide. The white swooshing swipe was similar too. To complete the uncanny resemblance, albeit, on purpose, Fevicol used Tide’s iconic tagline as well. “Kyun, nahi chauke na?” Happy Holi, the brand scribbled on the creative.

With the creative, Fevicol was able to attract attention for sharing their take on Tide’s iconic style of advertisements. It makes your clothes so white, it feels unbelievable. They twisted the narrative to fit their own. Once something is stuck with the help of Fevicol, you can’t take it off. The fact that both brands have the white hue as an element in the communication makes them a perfect combination to execute a banter like this with.

In response to the Holi topical creative, Tide replied to the post, stating: “Chaunkenge kaise? Asli safedi laana sabke bass ki baat nahi.” They went a step forward to play with the hashtags involved. #FevicolKaJod which was converted into #FevicolKaJoke to add a pinch of humour to the online banter between these Pidilite and P&G brands.

