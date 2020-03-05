Goafest 2020 postponed due to coronavirus scare

Due to the growing global concerns around the spread of coronavirus, Goafest 2020 has been postponed to safeguard the festival-goers.

The Advertising Club and the Advertising Agencies Association of India, the two industry bodies that curate and host the prestigious Advertising Media & Entertainment festival Goafest together with Abby Awards have unanimously decided to postpone the 2020 edition of the premiere festival until further notice.

While taking this decision the two industry bodies have also decided that while the festival is postponed the Abby Awards — for which numerous entries have already been received — will still be conducted jointly by them. Details with regard to the awards are currently being finalized and will be announced shortly.

Goafest has always seen the best of multi-genre speakers from across the world and India come together to exchange ideas and celebrate the innovations and initiatives in the industry. The move has been taken considering the heightened global concerns on the spread of the Coronavirus posing a threat to the well-being and safety of festival-goers. The festival also receives many speakers from across the world and travel advisories issued across countries and organizations against being a part of large gatherings has also contributed to the decision.

In such challenging times, it is critical that everybody acts responsibly and does their best to prevent any escalation of the already fairly alarming scenario. Nothing precedes the health and wellbeing of the patrons of the festival and the postponing of the festival is a result of the organizers intent to safeguard the wellbeing of Goafest patrons.

The team at Goafest wishes everybody the best of health and wellbeing and urges all to take necessary precautions and head to your nearest healthcare service provider in case of any symptoms. Stay Safe & Stay Healthy!

