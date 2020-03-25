Gudi Padwa creatives harvest positivity

Gudi Padwa campaigns & creatives greet the new year with affirming optimism and safety precautions.

Usually, the campaigns and creatives around the spring-time festival that marks the new year is soaked with festive vibes only, but given the current scenario surrounding a pandemic, the Gudi Padwa creatives also revolved around precautionary measures, and brands urging consumers to stay home for the celebrations.

The day is also known as Ugadi, the New Year’s Day for a few southern states in India. Several brands fused the day with different names, celebrating the diverse nation.

Various creatives were set in the background of the present national and global situation. Nykaa Man lauds the heroes working for our health and happiness, Shaadi.com, Asian Paints, Reliance Jio, CEAT Tyres India urged consumers to implement social distancing.

Given the current scenario and workforce resources, several brands banked on creatives, although Kalyan Jewellers launched a short-format digital campaign featuring Marathi actress Pooja Sawant.

The campaign was also launched to complement the launch of their Maharashtrian heritage-inspired jewellery line ‘Sankalp Collection’.

