Holi Campaigns 2020 attempt to bring people together

Holi 2020 has filled the bucket of campaigns, smeared consumers with bright colors and offer a side of creative posts.

Most Holi campaigns 2020 were themed around the essence of the festival – togetherness and more tap different shades and hues of the occasion.

Facebook rolled out its consumer marketing campaign ‘More Together’ in India to showcase the abilities of the platform. The campaign was conceptualized and executed by Taproot Dentsu.

After their 2019 campaign #RangLaayeSang which was perceived as controversial by some and spiffing by others, Surf Excel continued to mix the festival with hues of togetherness with #RangAchheHain.

#BuraNaKhelo featuring Mithila Palker, by fbb created in association with DDB Mudra, was aligned with two occasions – Women’s Day and Holi. fbb was also handing out #BuraNaKhelo stickers to customers at their physical stores, for consumers to show support of safe Holi for women.

Prachi Mohapatra, CMO, fbb says “Bura Na Khelo is a campaign that speaks for millions of women out there who have been treated in the wrong way someday or the other”.

The occasion observed a mix of video campaigns, short-format videos, and creative posts.

Medimix Ayurveda rolled out a series of videos as a part of their campaign #SkinFit Holi. The DIY videos showed how consumers can make natural Holi colors at their home.

Such as how you can make Gulaal with beetroot, rose petals and corn starch. In the wake of Coronavirus, a lot of people were skeptical about the use of colors, and several have always been distrustful of colors causing skin-related issues.

Fevicol indulged in banter with Tide through their creative post highlighting ‘Fevicol Ka Jod’ while taking a dig at Tide’s infamous tagline.

Nykaa Man shows the skin tones during Holi, Manforce urges us to take care of our pichkaaris, Red Chillies Entertainment uses the occasion to promote their latest release ‘Kaamyaab’; more brands take a dip in the pool of colors.

McDonald’s India

More Together – Facebook

#RangAchheHain – Surf Excel

#BuraNaKhelo – fbb

#RangAnekPehchaanEk – Indian Oil

#MaxHoliApnoWali – Max Fashions

How will you play Holi this year? – Goldmedal Electricals

Medimix Ayurveda

Durex India

SUBWAY India

Seeds Of Life

Swiggy

Fevicol

Ambi Pur India

Nykaa Man

MNXMovies

Happydent India

Manforce Condoms

Red Chillies Entertainment

Vision Express

Nova Eyewear

Viviana Mall

If we have missed out on any of your favorite Holi campaigns 2020, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.

Comments