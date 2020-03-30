Users find solace in Houseparty while social distancing

Houseparty is a 2016 social app that has made a comeback amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, facilitating virtual happy hour interactions.

The need for social distancing due to COVID-19 has led to several changes in the way netizens consume news and interact online. Social media platforms are facilitating these by announcing new features. Instagram, for example, is now allowing people to scroll through images together while on a video call. Another key phenomenon has been a hike in the popularity of Houseparty, a social video and gaming app.

Can we houseparty tn?

🥺

👉🏽👈🏽 — yashi (@ysamrendra) March 16, 2020

The app allows up to eight users to play online games together at one point. These include Heads Up!, Trivia, Chips and Guac and Quick Draw. Essentially, it allows people to host a party virtually while practicing social distancing at home.

Friends can walk in and walk out of these parties, as the door to this virtual space is always open unless it is closed for private chats. This virtual movement is facilitated by the notifications sent out by the app and a user’s friends are online and having a virtual house party.

Houseparty is a 2016 app that emerged out of Meerkat. The latter was a live streaming product launched in 2015 that had to shut down against the popularity of Twitter’s Periscope. By December 2016, the app had over 1 million Daily Active Users, with 60% userbase under the age of 24. The app is currently being used for millions of users across the world.

