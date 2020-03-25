HP & PHD partner with VICE and The Economist for ‘Future X’

HP and PHD launch a content series- ‘Future X’ with VICE and The Economist. The content partnership examines mobility, creativity and the impact of Industry 4.0 on the future of work.

HP and its media agency, PHD, have partnered with VICE and The Economist to produce a content series entitled ‘Future X’, exploring the trends shaping the workforce and work styles of the future. Live on VICE in Singapore, Australia, Korea and India, the series will bring together professionals from various industries and HP, as well as leading digital evangelists to discuss how technology can transform experiences for the future workforce and enable them to succeed in the digital economy.

Recognizing that today’s professionals – be it employees or business leaders – are facing constant changes, such as the move away from traditional working hours and the introduction of remote working, technology companies have advanced their product lines accordingly.

The introduction of ultra-light laptops allows MNCs, SMBs, and start-ups across the globe to drive flexible, mobile and collaborative working practices to attract and retain the next generation of employees. As such, HP’s ‘Future X’ provides businesses with relevant insights and thought-provoking discussions that can help predict the future of work, from both an employer and employee’s perspective.

Commenting on the launch, Emma Richards, HP’s Communications Lead, Asia, said, “The Future X content series is a fantastic way to elevate transformational thought leadership and evolve the ongoing dialogue HP has been leading around the Future of Work. The partnership with VICE and The Economist will allow us to further reach our audiences and increase brand and product awareness in a highly engaged yet non-invasive manner. Ultimately, this partnership will strengthen our position and demonstrate how technology can empower the workforce.”

Rachelle Hansen, Business Director on the HP business at PHD Singapore, adds, “We enjoy a very collaborative relationship with HP. This campaign was the result of great thinking and partnerships coming to life to create a unique, curated experience for their audience. We wanted to engage the best audiences, in the right context, showcasing the product’s features and HP’s commitment to helping shape the future practices of workforces.’’

