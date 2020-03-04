Indigo Consulting wins digital mandate of Bluehost India

Publicis Groupe’s Indigo Consulting has today announced that it has won the digital business for Bluehost India, web & hosting solutions company trusted by millions of WordPress users.

Indigo Consulting will handle Bluehost’s digital communication, social media as well as ORM (Online Reputation Management) in India.

Founded in 2003, Bluehost specializes in bringing simplified WordPress to the masses and powers over 2 million websites across the globe. It enables millions of users by providing comprehensive tools for getting on the web with a simplified consumer-focused approach to web hosting.

Bluehost India is a part of Endurance International Group, which provides small business owners with the tools they need to establish and build their web presence, get found in online search, and connect with customers through social media, email marketing, and more.

Mitika Kulshreshtha, VP, APAC Marketing, Endurance International Group, said “We want Bluehost to be a partner to the fast-growing WordPress user community in India, and enable them to succeed online through our products and services. Our teams are also excited to engage with the WordPress community to get feedback and continuously improve our products and solutions in order to simplify their need for online presence. Indigo will help us in our effort to scale social engagement.”

On winning the business, Rajesh Ghatge, CEO, Indigo Consulting said, “We are very excited to have the opportunity to partner with a leading global brand like Bluehost. It’s always special to launch global players in the Indian market and play towards the nuances that this geography has to offer.

Partnering with Bluehost India only strengthens our B2B and B2C communication offerings and our commitment to helping brands grow.”

