Influencers help brands amplify women’s day campaigns

Women's Day influencers

Social Samosa takes a look at some of the most prominent women’s day marketing campaigns executed by influencers for brands this year.

International Women’s Day is a day when a plethora of brands come forth with a multitude of narratives. With so many vying for attention on the same platforms, how does one stand out? Apple came out with a digital film on Women’s Day this year, which was shared by the influencers featured in it, and then some more.

Closer home, brands came up with many ideas to create influencer marketing campaigns around it. From female foeticide to gender commute issues, they discussed it all. In fact, a menswear brand too made the most out of this opportunity by helping men take a stance for women, promising that they will be better.

With influencers at the core of each of these campaigns, brands try to reach a wider & diverse audience.

Allen Solly

Allen Solly invited women to share tales about their happy place. The idea was to put forth feel-good stories that spread happiness and invoke nostalgia among the consumers of this content. The engagement was further encouraged with a promise of gift vouchers.

View this post on Instagram

A little story about this wall. A few years back I got my favourite 90s cartoons posters printed and filled this wall with the same. After a few months I made up my mind that after being a digital artist for 3 years I was finally ready to try wall art too. I took off all the posters, did an extremely horrible job at painting the wall and the next day put up all the posters again. I hold this place very dear to my heart. If you go back in my profile you ll still be able to find pictures of the mess I made. My go-to place when I want to unwind and sit back to chill. And here I am, presenting my favourite spot in my house with Minty, wearing Allen Solly's collection that exudes Spring vibes. Loving this Yellow top and perfect fit jeans! 💛 Happy Woman's Day Ladies! Do tell me about your happy space & win some exciting vouchers from @allensollyindia. #OwnYourShape #OwnYourSpace #AllenSollyWoman @allensollyindia

A post shared by ✨🌈 N E H A D O O D L E S ⭐️💛 (@neha.doodles) on

Shoppers Stop

Shoppers Stop leveraged celebrity influencers for their influencer marketing campaign. The brand tried to drive home the message of how too many women do not have access to clean sanitary napkin products. The campaign came with a CTA of donating cloth that can be recycled for pads.

Also Read: Some new messages, some old: Women’s Day Campaigns 2020

Sugar Cosmetics

With the help of beauty bloggers, Sugar Cosmetics attempted to start a dialogue around female foeticide and infanticide. They asked influencers to share pictures with the faces of all the women scratched out. The idea was to depict a world without women.

View this post on Instagram

“This Women's Day, make a difference by being the voice of those who didn't make it!… . Do your bit to stand up against female foeticide and infanticide in India. With the purchase of every SUGAR Minis Set this March, SUGAR Cosmetics will give a part of the proceedings towards fighting this societal evil… . . . . . . . . . . . . . #GetThePicture #BetterWithHer #TrySUGAR #SUGARCosmetics @opareviews #opareviews #opagirl” #instagram #influencer #blogger #contentcreator @trysugar #besttripever #indianblogger #collaboration #fashionnova #mumbaifashion #snowman #snow #mumbaifashionblogger #sheinofficial #styleblogging #mumbaifashionblogger #snowlove #influencer #bestfrndsforever #december #shein #christmasdecor #popxofashionblogger #love #sheingals #collaboration

A post shared by simran makwanaa (@simranmakwanaa) on

Uber India

With #WithinHerReach, Uber India tried to ignite conversations about gender commute gap and how mobility is a factor that restricts women to consider options. It has a direct impact on their employment prospects and the ability to be financially independent.

Wrogn

Wrogn’s campaign came with two sets of rights: Being a brand that caters to men, it brought them within the folds of the discussion and started the conversation around how men need to #TurnsItAround and make the world an equitable space for women to exist in.

If you have spotted a women’s day influencer marketing campaign this year that we should know about, feel free to reach out to us in comments or write to us at content@socialsamosa.com.


