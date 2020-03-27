68% Gen Z look to associate with brands supporting social causes: Isobar-Ipsos Report

Centennials or Generation Z respects and adopts socially responsible brands, reveal Isobar and Ipsos #MeetTheZ Survey Report.

Centennials or Generation Z have carved a niche for themselves and are inspiring the preceding generations in the process, as they strut forward with elan, juggling all areas with dexterity, according to the Isobar-Ipsos #MeetTheZ Survey.

“The new breed of youngsters (Generation Z) – born between 1995-2015 – is pragmatic in every possible way, true role models for older generations – they know what they want and know how to get it. Tech-savvy, clear-headed, confident, outgoing, valuing close bond with family, this generation embodies traits, which every parent has dreamt, for their kids to possess,” says Vivek Gupta, Managing Director, Innovation, Ipsos India.

Gopa Kumar, Chief Operating Officer, Isobar India felt it was imperative to understand the cohort of Generation Z, as there was a lack of empirical data that provided insights into their motivations and aspirations. “Interestingly, Generation Z does not portray the conventional stereotype – if they are digital natives, they also yearn for and prioritize offline connections. They are constantly on the lookout for authenticity and purpose when they are engaging with brands. In fact, they have an informed view of the transformative impact of technology at work and play.”

Ambitious, at their pace

Generation Z is realistically ambitious, and the study shows that at least 73% of those polled are keen to pursue unconventional career paths and 80 percent of them are willing to put their heart and soul into achieving their career goals. So technically, if 43% aspire for a successful career, 35% aspire to possess a lot of money; while 31% care foremost about staying fit and healthy.

Inseparable from technology

Digitally connected, this tech-savvy generation, sometimes loosely called E-Generation, perceives technology as the means to information and empowerment. At least 55% say their life runs on technology – 66% believe tech helps them gain experience and acquire new skills. Interestingly, across various activities, this generation spends an average of at least 8 hours per day, online.

This generation understands the dichotomy of Social Media – 64% believe it aids in reconnecting with long lost friends; 43% find it limiting in its scope for personal relationships.

Closely knit family ties; active socially

The study highlights the paradox about Generation Z – on one hand, they are homebodies, consciously spending time with parents, with at least 51% of them consuming all meals with parents, at home, at the same time they are highly gregarious, like to hang out actively with friends (29%) at least once a week, 50% stay over with friends at least once a month. Parents are the anchor in their lives and at least 78% of Gen Z polled claims their parents give them independence and personal space.

Contemporary view on relationships

Generation Z realizes that some relationships may not be for the long haul, 70 percent reject a limiting relationship, while 66% are accepting of relationships not moving to permanence. They are easy-going when it comes to forging personal ties and don’t drain themselves emotionally. We found they are in different modes – 14% of those in a relationship want it to culminate in marriage, 22% of those in a relationship are not in the marriage mode just yet, 22% singles are actively seeking out partners and 41% are happily single and are in no rush to get into a relationship, just yet.

Disciplined Eaters; prefer home-cooked food

Generation Z has strong traits of retrosexuals when it comes to eating habits – they are self-proclaimed disciplinarians and choose healthy eating habits with a strong emphasis on a balanced diet. In fact, 1 in 2 have a specified diet plan, they adhere to. Sometimes alternating between intermittent fasting (20%), the zone diet (18%) and keto diet (15%). And despite a plethora of food options to choose from, at least 62% prefer home-cooked meals.

Shopping Habits; make the most of phygital

Generation Z is truly discerning and busts several myths – they are fashion aware but will not blindly adopt, at least 78% will personalize to look good; and 79% will make their own fashion statement to stand out. Being digital natives, notwithstanding, there is a strong affinity for brick and mortar shops – 79% will shop both offline and online 20% shop only offline.

Indians love labels, but Generation Z will not splurge on big brands unless they are convinced that they are getting their monies worth. At the same time, 77% claim they thoroughly research before deciding the purchase. And 26% will choose the fastest option of buying only if they are strapped for time.

And brands actively seeking to connect with Generation Z, please note, this cohort respects and adopts socially responsible brands – 69% claim to like brands that collaborate with local artisans and 68% want to be associated with brands supporting social causes.

