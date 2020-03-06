Jack in the Box Worldwide promotes Axon Alex and Rishi Sen to Managing Partners

Roopak Saluja moves into the role of Chairman of the 120 Media Collective.

The 120 Media Collective has made two major announcements today. Jack in the Box Worldwide launches a new business model that enables creative commerce for its clients and elevates Axon Alex and Rishi Sen to Managing Partners of the agency with Roopak Saluja moving into the role of Chairman.

Aiming to change digital advertising to go beyond traditional content marketing, JITB announces a new business model focussed on delivering compelling content for its clients through a performance-based system, backed by analytics and data.

To this effect, the agency also announced a new operational structure, which will be a first-of-its-kind in the industry. The new structure will see the merging of Strategy and Creative operations led by Axon, a seasoned planner with 12+ years of experience working across some of the best agency networks including Tribal DDB Worldwide and BBH.

Throughout his career, Alex has worked on brands including RedBull, Axe, Magnum Ice cream, McDonalds, Idea Cellular and Tata Motors. Rishi Sen, who in 2018, had donned the hat of Chief of Staff at The 120 Media Collective, will now spearhead JITB’s complete client portfolio followed by Performance & Technology. Sen also brings with him 11+ years of experience ranging from creating growth strategies & managing business operations to building technology-backed customer experience modules and corporate alliances.

Commenting on the developments, Roopak Saluja, Founder & Chairman of The 120 Media Collective said, “When you’re navigating the flux of rapid digital evolution, honesty demands the occasional reworking of one’s vision and ensuing structure. Our recent journey of self-reflection revealed to us that while we claimed to be the antithesis to the incumbent agency model, our structure had begun to resemble that of a traditional agency.

But now with our new data backed business model, we move even closer to our holy grail of delivering measurable business impact for our clients. I’m super excited about this new chapter and the fact that Axe and Rishi are the ones leading it. They have sharp intellect and acumen, are extremely driven, complement each other perfectly and know exactly how to galvanize a team.”

Axon Alex, Managing Partner, Jack in the Box Worldwide comments, “It’s an exciting time to be at Jack In The Box WorldWide. I began my love affair with the internet as a web designer in the late 90s and doing strategic planning for over a decade helped me hone the important skill of understanding why audiences should care about what we do.

Today, as more ‘advertising’ is being shunned in favour of ad -blockers and better content coming from the creators and publishers on different social platforms I relish the challenge of translating ‘Unadvertising’ which is our agency DNA towards creating content that builds those genuine connections once again in ways that lead to building measurable value for brands.”

Rishi Sen, Managing Partner, Jack in the Box WorldWide comments, “Having spent over half a decade with JITB and The 120 Media Collective, I’ve had the opportunity to work with some of the best creative professionals in the industry, while creating some award-winning campaigns along the way. As content consumption increases at an exponential rate, the need for content marketing is more than ever. Axon and I, with our combined expertise, have established a model that challenges traditional advertising practices.

For the first time, we’ll be able to effectively drive commerce directly through content and start tracking ROI that goes way beyond just reach and engagement. Jack in the Box has always adapted its model to the ever-evolving digital landscape and I strongly believe that this sets us apart from almost any agency outfit I can think of.”

