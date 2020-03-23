Janta Curfew brand posts urged consumers to stay-in

Janta Curfew brand posts

Janta Curfew brand posts appeal to consumers to socially distance themselves, stay indoors and show gratitude for the heroes working for humanity.

No, clapping for five minutes does not kill coronavirus and the virus does not live on surfaces specifically for twelve hours only, many factors affect the survival of the virus on any surface.

Janta Curfew was only executed to implement social distancing on a higher degree, and for cheering the workers who spare no effort to keep humanity alive. And, Janta Curfew brand posts were rolled out to attain these motives.

Social media brands used their voice to communicate this significant message to their consumers and to show gratitude to the ones who are selflessly putting their lives at risk to save ours.

CHUK

Zomato India

😍

Viacom18

Flipkart

Coca-Cola India

Thank you.

Parle-G

Bewakoof.com

POPxoFashion

Anchor

fbb

Stanza Living

TVS Racing

Fight together, stay at home #jantacurfew

Jaquar Group

Cars24

FriendsDiaper

Acko General Insurance

Paytm

Pizza Hut India

KFC India

Zee Music Company

