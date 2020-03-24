LinkedIn introduces Conversation Ads

A step up to Message Ads, Linkedin’s Conversation Ads will help users engage with prospects when they are active and in the right mindset.

Witnessing a shift to more personal, one-to-one conversations on the platform, LinkedIn has decided to help users and businesses leverage it with Conversation Ads. The feature will help users interact with prospect leads in more personal and engaging ways. It can be used to create full-funnel campaigns with multiple customised calls-to-action like product education, webinar sign-ups and ebook downloads.

The platform says that the messages sent have quadrupled in the last five years. The move is expected to help ease the buying process int eh B2B space where every interaction plays a key role in the buying cycle involving multiple stakeholders. It builds on the platform’s Message Ads offering and feature a “choose your own path” experience.

Conversation Ads are designed to help facilitate high-quality engagement and can be used with other features like Lead Gen Forms and Conversation Tracking. Messages can only be sent this way when the prospect is active on LinkedIn and in the right mindset, the platform says.

Over the next few weeks, the feature will be rolled out globally as a public meta to all advertisers in all languages.

