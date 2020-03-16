Mirum India wins social listening mandate of Poorvika Mobiles

Mirum India will provide Poorvika Mobiles with the social listening solution by implementing Social Studio from Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

Headquartered in Chennai, Poorvika is a multi-brand retail chain that deals in mobile phones and connections, accessories, recharges and internet data cards. It has shops across Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Kerala.

Now with an increasingly high percentage of conversations about the brand taking place online, Poorvika wants to join in and engage with the customers. The brand has chosen Social Studio from the Salesforce Marketing Cloud suite as the social listening platform. Mirum India will be responsible for the implementation of the Social Studio platform.

On associating with the leading multi-brand mobile retail chain in South India, Mihir Karkare, EVP – Mirum India, says, “In today’s mobile-obsessed world, Poorvika Mobiles is a household name in South India and we are delighted to work with them. With our Salesforce platform expertise, we are confident of delivering a seamless social listening solution. Our solution will aid the brand in aligning their marketing budgets, customer service, and sales efforts, and eventually boost their customer relationships.”

Comments