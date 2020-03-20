Neeman takes humour route in maiden digital campaign ft Vir Das

Neeman launches its first digital campaign in collaboration with The Woolmark Company, featuring comedian and actor Vir Das.

Neeman’s partnered with The Woolmark Company to create shoes crafted from natural fibre. The companies launched ‘Pop of Colour’ collection. To complement the collection launch, Neeman and The Woolmark Company rolled out a digital campaign featuring Vir Das.

Whilst using his humour to spread awareness about the benefits of the shoe and talk about the brand’s eco-credentials and qualities. Properties such as natural, biodegradable, renewable, comfort, style, odour resistance and the ability to run sock-free are presented in a humorous fashion.

Neeman’s founder Taran Chhabra says this Pop of Colour collection allows the brand to continue to be inspired by nature for both design and style.

“With Neeman’s, we’ve created a ground-breaking collection of shoes by using the naturally versatile fibre, Australian Merino wool. We are focused on bringing truly comfortable footwear that looks good, feels good and is good for the planet,” he said

Further elaborating on the partnership, The Woolmark Company Country Manager for India Dilip Gianchandani adds, “We are very excited that through this association with Neeman’s we are tapping into the footwear category in India and reaffirming Merino wool as versatile and a clever alternative to other fibres.

Comments