You need to invest money to have a creditable blogging space: Nisha Malik

Blogging, especially the niches that deal with fashion, beauty and makeup can seem glamorous and lucrative on the outside. Nisha Malik has been a part of the chase since 2016. In conversation with Social Samosa, she tells us about the importance of being relevant, creative, patient and energetic before stepping into the world of blogging.

Looking back, where did it all begin?

With a closet full of beauty and makeup products, I had a lot to share with the girls out there. Especially with people who had specific concerns like me. When commercialization is at the peak, who is going to stay honest with the consumers? We, the bloggers. Giving rest to my coder hat, I started my blog High On Gloss in October 2016.

What’s in the name?

High On Gloss — I find my solace in cute little packaging, beautiful colours and textures. Being around my vanity keeps me high. It works like a drug for me. Hence the title.

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

My ideas and writing revolve around my readers and what they seek in my blog. I share my experiences with my readers. Unless I have used a product, I don’t write about it. I give them a context, they can relate to. I give them details about what they are interested in.

Please take us through your content creation process. How do you stay relevant and relatable?

My blog revolves around beauty, fashion and lifestyle with a sprinkle of parenting. I try to keep my page, a mix of these categories so that it does not get monotonous.

Once I am done choosing my subject/idea, I do some backend research as what people have been wanting to know. Keeping in mind, the queries, I go ahead writing a piece, that has a fresh appeal, engaging, interesting and informative. I like to click/collect some aesthetic pictures that could convey my message to my lovely readers. Once I am satisfied with my graphic content, I publish it and share it across all of my social media pages as well.

One important thing about my writing is, I don’t churn content to oblige to the SEO rules. Being it presentable and useful to my reader is the most important thing. That’s why people like it.

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

Honestly, I don’t get much income solely from my blog. In order to protect my opinions from getting biased, I mostly purchase products by myself. Don’t like a brand to intervene. But, yes, there are some times, when I do work on sponsored posts. Apart from that, I lend space on my blog for advertisement along with referral marketing, which fetches some extra bucks every month.

I also collaborate with brands for product photography, product designing and content creation. The income is a variable of which I am not bothered. I have a finical backup from my IT job. So I can enjoy what I have been doing to the fullest.

How do you maintain editorial objectivity with the influx of brand briefs?

Within the first year of blogging, I realized, working solely with brands, is not a good idea as it hinders my objective of honest content creation for my own blog.

I hardly take any sponsored posts, I am free to express my mind. My main objective is to write what my reader seeks — a sincere yet engaging review of a product or service.

I generally research the queries a person might have regarding my subject before going ahead with the write-up. Good pictures are like icing on the cake. This is the mantra that has been serving me well, be it any aspect of blogging.

In the case of collaborations, I don’t go for irrelevant ones. Also, I am quite vocal about my way of working. Have not faced any kind of conflicts yet.

One instance/experience that made it all worthwhile

Whenever I get emails of my readers seeking information or providing feedback on my blog, it encourages me many folds.

A few months back, I was travelling in Delhi metro, and a girl shouted as Nisha mam from High On Goss? I nodded with a surprise and a smile. As we started chatting she told me, how she got rid of her acne after she started using some products that I have recommended on my blog. She was so grateful and could not stop thanking me. On the other hand, I was only able to grin without control, I was feeling overjoyed.

Weirdest brand brief/request ever

To pay a brand, while promoting their product because I didn’t have enough followers over Instagram.

If not blogging, you would be?

Before putting my blogger’s hat on, I was a software professional. and I have always loved being the one. I think that’s another thing that keeps me high.

A day in your life…

Wake up, go for a jog, get my son ready for his school, getting a shower and breakfast, working on my blog, product photography, getting a shoot done of myself, family time and unnoticed rounds of tea.

Message/tips for upcoming bloggers

Blogging looks very lucrative from outside, but if you are not relevant, you won’t last for long. Blogger’s block is a real thing. Being creative, patient and energetic are the basic skills you must have before you step into the game. And yes, you need to invest money to have a creditable blogging space.

Your Favorite Influencer

People find it strange, but I find it hard to stick to one person for inspiration. I have found my solace in being myself. These influencers are not relevant to what I create, how I think or what I aspire to be. They only seem to represent a big brand which might not be able to accessible for the masses. I like to look up for people who are not yet famous but are really making a difference to ordinary lives.

The Future you foresee for your Personal Brand

High On Gloss is beauty, fashion and lifestyle blog. The idea of getting a Youtube channel is on my mind. But it needs to wait as I don’t go ahead without preliminary research.

