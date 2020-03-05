The mantra is to not do something only for money: Richa Dalwani

Richa Dalwani strives to make her communication process a three-way process where she, brands and audiences can travel with ease.

With The Fiction Girl, Richa Dalwani is trying to create an all-in-one positive digital space for she believes that the new generation should know glamour of a modern lifestyle as well as the dark truths of unresolved social issues. She doesn’t like to sell products through her page. Rather she wishes to inspire her audiences with honest knowledge and her understanding of the products/brands in question. In conversation with Social Samosa, she explains her content creation process.

Looking back, where did it all begin?

Ever since my birth, I have been a straightforward expressionist, so writing came naturally to me quite early in my life. I started a non-commercial blog way back in 2008 and then shifted to a new pen name and new website in 2017. I realised I could do whatever I wanted to, earn handsome, relish sumptuous food, travel and even inspire fellow beings by simply expressing myself so I made it a commercial venture.

What’s in the name?

Being a copywriter and story writer by profession, fictional thoughts have always caught my fancy. It just started with people relating to my somewhat-unrealistic-philosophies and whimsical poetries. I realised most humans love fiction and extra drama into everything. So that brought me to this random name — The Fiction Girl and I am surprised how easily people loved and accepted it. Now even my family members refer to me by that name. I love it.

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

I take pride in saying I am a beauty with brain and that’s what is my page’s USP. I have strong opinions and deep understanding of different subjects because of my diverse educational background in Company Secretaryship, LLB, B.Com & Masters in Journalism with Mass Communication. I want to inspire people, impact them with my genuine efforts rather than simply influence them to buy products. I don’t sell products through my page, I try to inspire my audience with honest knowledge and my understanding of products/brands. Hence, you won’t see me trying too hard to sell.

I work on conceptual campaigns with limited brands. My content promotes heritage tourism, conservation of heritage, inspires natural skincare/haircare and also very soon, as well as campaigns revolving around real social issues like mental health stories, water crisis, etc. Basically, I am trying to create an all-in-one positive digital space. The new generation should know both — the glamour of modern lifestyle and the dark truths of unresolved social issues.

Please take us through your content creation process. How do you stay relevant and relatable?

By not falling in the trap of free goodies & barter process. Of course, I started with it but gradually, I stopped doing free/barter shoots. I experience products/services before creating the content and only if I find it nice and relevant for my Target Audience, I promote it.

I and my art team brainstorm on brand brief and we think of a unique campaign that can carry the essence of both — The Fiction Girl and the brand. Once we finalise a campaign, we create a storyboard, find necessary references, if needed and arrange for resources — equipment, fashion, makeup, props and others.

It is really a fun vibe on the floor, and post-shoot, I sit on the edit table with my photographer/cinematographer to create the desired feel.

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

Through sponsored posts, blogs, reviews, exhibitions and events.

How do you maintain editorial objectivity with the influx of brand briefs?

I strive to make my communication process a three-way lane so that I, brands and audience can travel easily. The mantra is to not do something only for money. I’m strict with my ethics.

One instance/experience that made it all worthwhile

I would share a common experience — there’s this shot of mine for Rajendra Patola Sarees & they’ve been running it for too long now. During events & meets, people come to me saying oh so you are that Patola girl and it makes me feel so good.

Also, when my first cousins (who hardly talk to me) text me saying how I inspire them and that they’d like to meet me often also makes me smile. The way life unfolds when your work is visible to a wider audience is intriguing, isn’t it?

Weirdest brand brief/request ever

Haven’t yet experienced it.

If not blogging, you would be?

Perform at poetry shows, host my conceptual events (an evening with strangers) in multiple cities and work and work with an agency as a copywriter.

A day in your life…

Each day is different as such but typically, it starts with meditation, tea time, exercising, attending client meetings and team discussions, editing blogs and pictures, preparing for new shoots (for at least 3 days in a week). Two hours every night are reserved for the family. I call it a day by watching a series or a romcom.

Message/tips for upcoming bloggers

Don’t fall in the rat race, create your niche & stand out. Don’t lose yourself in the fake bling, find your soul-call. Work towards your goal in life, not for likes, followers or to please big brands. Give back to society in whatever way you’d like.

Your Favorite Influencer

Shivya Nath for she is genuine and true to her work. I really admire her.

The Future you foresee for your Personal Brand

It is and will always be to be one of the most creative brands in the blogging space.

