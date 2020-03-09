For a blogger, two days are never the same: Rinku Chatlani

As a part of her content creation process, Rinku Chatlani tweaks visual and sound elements to make it look as professional as possible.

Rinku Chatlani spends more of her days juggling between shoots, edits, raising invoices, replying to emails, attending events, answering calls, planning and seeking approvals. She tells us more about her life as a professional blogger working with brands and more.

Looking back, where did it all begin?

It all began back in 2016 when I quit my well-paid corporate job to follow my passion — Fashion, Beauty and Makeup. It definitely was a big step at that time and extremely challenging but now that I look back, I’m glad I took that risk.

What’s in the name?

I started off my blog called “The Chic Dust” because my style is generally chic, however, the blog name was inspired by “The Fairy Dust”. Although people almost always pronounce it as “Chick”, it’s actually pronounced as “Sheek” Lol.

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

I try to portray my personal style which is more wearable, effortless and relatable in everyday life. It has a street style edge but is mostly denim and casuals that people would wear without thinking twice. Even the makeup that I portray is generally wearable outside and is simple to do, nothing too crazy! I also never promote something that has not worked for me even if it’s paid.

Please take us through your content creation process. How do you stay relevant and relatable?

Whether it’s a brand association or for personal content, the steps are more or less the same. The only difference is that if it’s for a brand association, they have brief and guidelines for us to follow. Keeping those in mind, the planning starts. Planning outfits, theme, locations, makeup, accessories, props etc. Then, getting a photographer to shoot with. Then the main shoot is done, followed by editing the pictures/videos, sending it to the brand for approvals. If the content is not approved, we’d have to reshoot everything from scratch.

I try to think from my audience’ perspective. Would they wear the outfit or makeup that I’m showcasing through my content? If yes, I go ahead and put it out. I would never put out something that I personally don’t like or something that hasn’t worked for me.

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

I charge brands on a per post basis. This, of course, differs from brand to brand and depends on the deliverables that they require from my end. It’s, of course, important to keep in mind the effort and time that I’d be putting in to creating the content and of course, consider production costs as well.

How do you maintain editorial objectivity with the influx of brand briefs?

Whenever possible, I try to add creativity and life into the pictures and videos to make it stand out. I try to tweak with the editing and music for my videos to make it look as professional as I possibly can. However, at times, brands are very clear of what they want and are not willing to compromise on the theme they have in mind.

One instance/experience that made it all worthwhile

If I have to choose from the many instances, it has to be talking at panel discussions and being featured on TV and newspapers. Those experiences felt surreal and made me realise that every struggle was worthwhile.

Weirdest brand brief/request ever

To talk about fake orgasms, well I’ll just stop at that!

If not blogging, you would be?

I probably would’ve been a stylist or learnt professional makeup to be a makeup artist.

A day in your life…

Well honestly, no day is the same as the previous. But on most days I need to juggle between shoots, editing videos, raising invoices, replying to emails, attending events, getting on work calls, sending content for approval, planning shoot theme, location, photographer etc and taking permissions.

Message/tips for upcoming bloggers

Just be yourself! In terms of style, attitude, content just everything! It’s great to draw inspiration, but the content that you put out should represent your personality. Also, it may seem like an awesome life from outside — getting free stuff, fame etc but there are challenges to every field and this field is no exception. Just have a strong mindset, work hard, be humble and nothing can stop you from shining like a star!

Your Favorite Influencer

I absolutely adore Diipa Khosla and how she’s made India proud! I also love Santoshi Shetty and Pooja Mundhra from The Cozy Vibe because I can relate to their style.

The Future you foresee for your Personal Brand

I generally don’t think too much and like to go with the flow but I definitely want to make a mark in the industry. I want to be able to inspire people in whatever small way I can through my style or makeup and hope to create better content with every passing day. The rest will follow.

