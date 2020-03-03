Saloni Mathur keeps her love for art alive with glam makeup

Saloni Mathur spends a major part of her day researching for her next look, studying sketches, paintings and trends she can work with.

After a long day spent on researching, Saloni Mathur usually sits in front of the camera, full-prepared. The quiet and peace of the night helps her concentrate and put forth her best work. She creates looks based on anything and everything that inspired her. Posting on Instagram every day helps her stay relevant. She tells us more.

Looking back, where did it all begin?

Art has always been a part of my life. I started painting at the age of 6 and always preferred playing around with colours than studying. I was often scolded and punished for scoring less because I was always colouring and drawing when I was supposed to study. I failed my maths exam in 7th standard and my parents were really pissed. They took away all my art supplies and also barred me from going to the painting class I use to attend (it was the best thing in the world for me).

I was not allowed to paint anymore so I didn’t because I never was a rebellious child nor a favourite one too so I knew there was no point fighting back. Cut to 4 years back, watching several YouTube videos and other artists making big in this industry I decided to pick up the brush again only that the canvas this time was my face.

What’s in the name?

Nothing at all. I believe that name does not matter as much as the quality. A rose is still gonna smell as sweetly as it does if it’s called something else. There’s nothing special in the name. It’s just my name. Saloni Mathur. Well, the “Maathur” has an extra “a” because Saloni Mathur was not available.

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

I create a fusion of face/body art and glam makeup. So many people come and tell me that they didn’t even know that this form of art even existed and I am the reason they know about it. It feels amazing to hear that. My content is nothing like any other beauty or makeup influencer, it’s so much more. It’s a form of art.

Please take us through your content creation process. How do you stay relevant and relatable?

I create looks based on anything and everything that inspires me. My looks are mostly related to ongoing trends. From an upcoming superhero movie to surgical strike. I have a makeup look on everything. It’s a blend of face/body art and makeup so that art lovers and makeup lovers both can relate to my work. I post on Instagram every day, it helps me stay relevant. One thing that is very very important in this industry is that you have to be consistent. You fall off the wagon, nobody cares to pick you up.

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

I do several paid collaborations with different brands. Brands that I personally believe in and can vouch for. One thing I am very particular about is that if I am getting paid doesn’t mean somebody else’s coin should go waste. I only endorse brands/products that I truly believe in.

How do you maintain editorial objectivity with the influx of brand briefs?

It’s really important for me that the brand I am working with agrees with my beliefs. If not it’s a straight no! Otherwise, what’s the difference between me and a salesman after all!? I always discuss and explain my strategy to brands in detail about how I’d like to promote their product and what I’d like to promote their product.

One instance/experience that made it all worthwhile

Not so long back I was contacted by the editor of Economic Times. They wanted to write about my journey and, I still to this date cannot believe that there was an article talking about me and my journey in a newspaper that I thought only wrote about big shots. I have that article framed hanging in my room, always reminding me that all the struggles I am going through are worth it.

Weirdest brand brief/request ever

I find it really weird when brands come and ask me to create content for “exposure”. I mean last I checked, there was no option of setting my bills in exchange of exposure.

If not blogging, you would be?

What I already am, a criminal lawyer.

A day in your life…

Since I have started focussing more on the blogger side of my career than the lawyer, you’d see me mainly researching a lot for my next look. I am obsessed with creating content. I spend hours on the internet searching and studying sketches, paintings, sculptures and different trends so that I can incorporate them in my looks. Its a full day research that helps me finally sit in front of that camera at the end of the day and create. Yes, I am nocturnal. The night is when the creative juices start flowing in my head. It’s quite and peaceful and that’s how I like it when I am working.

Message/tips for upcoming bloggers

Stay focused. Stay original. It’s not as easy as it seems. It’s a lot of work and it’s important that you stay unique yet you.

Your Favorite Influencer

Vanessa Davis for I see me in her, she’s best at what she does and she’s so so hardworking. She motivates me to do better. Desi Perkins for keeping it real all this while.

The Future you foresee for your Personal Brand

Definitely doing a lot better than I already am. Creating more and more artistic looks. Work on bigger projects. Spreading my message that makeup is an art and not something to be ashamed of. There’s a certain shame attached to the word makeup and it is seen more like a tool of deception. I want to change that.

