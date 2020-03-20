Samosa Talks: Facebook Live panel on Work From Home Best Practices

Social Samosa will be live-streaming a special episode of Samosa Talks at 2:30 PM on 23rd March 2020, subjecting the best practices during Work From Home.

The session would be moderated by Lloyd Mathias, Marketing and Business Strategist. The speakers of this session are

Ashish Bhasin, CEO APAC and Chairman India at Dentsu Aegis Network Asia Pacific;

Sreeraman Thiagrajan – Co-Founder Awaaz.com

Roshan Abbas – MD of Geometry Compass (Mumbai)

K Sudarshan – Managing Partner, EMA Worldwide (Delhi), would shed some light on the best practices one can implement during Work From Home.

As almost whole of the industry stands in solidarity with the containment measures guided by WHO and our Ministry Of Health; ‘Work From Home’ has become a bridge between social distancing and not hurting the business. While we have the liberty to function with a laptop and internet connection (if not extensively then at least partially), remote working presents its own set of challenges.

Out of order co-ordination, unorganized reporting, real-time communication & collaboration issues are some of the professional problems. And while working at home an individual also has to simultaneously deal with personal problems.

While most of these problems are subjective to each working professional, lack of motivation, anxiety, the negative impact of the current scenario on one’s mental health, and monotonous conditioning have been found to be recurrent.

To help working professionals fly through this turbulence, Social Samosa in collaboration with few of the thought leaders in the industry mentioned hitherto, would be presenting insights and tips to implement the best practices one can follow to boost productivity while working remotely.

The speakers would also enlighten us on staying motivated during these difficult times, so we can maintain our mental health while functioning with the best of our capabilities.

The Samosa Talks Special would also involve a Live Q&A, so you can ask specific questions around the topic. We’re here to help and as LinkedIn once said, we’re “In It Together”.

