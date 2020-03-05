SBI Life ropes in Dutee Chand for #HimmatWaaliSeeti

Taking the thought of the strength of family support, SBI Life launched a campaign highlighting how dreams can be made true ft Indian sprinter & women’s national champion, Dutee Chand.

The support of family can make one rise and shine in one’s life. Fueling this thought further, SBI Life roped in Indian sprinter and women’s 100m national champion Dutee Chand to feature in its inspirational video campaign, Apno ki #HimmatWaaliSeeti.

Showcasing the successes and struggles from the life of the national champion, the film encapsulates how the motivation from Dutee’s family members becomes instrumental in providing her the necessary strength to pursue her sporting career despite all odds.

Drawing parallels from the narrative, SBI Life aims at encouraging individuals to pursue their dreams, while simultaneously securing their family’s needs by making life insurance as a financial priority.

Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand & Corporate Communications, SBI Life Insurance, said, “We at SBI Life, have always advocated the importance of protecting one’s family. In our cultural context, the institution of family has always stood as a bedrock of support. Through the inspirational story of Dutee Chand, we aim to put forth the spirit of happiness and fulfillment experienced by individuals when they have the support of their family members. We are honored to have had the opportunity to present Dutee’s life journey and hope this inspires families across the country to encourage individuals to pursue their personal dreams and ambitions.”

Speaking about the association with SBI Life, Dutee Chand said, “A strong family, builds a stronger you. Through all those hard times in life, your family support is what will keep you going. When I look back, I couldn’t thank my stars enough for having bestowed me with a supportive family like mine. It’s true when they say keep your success close but your struggles closer. It keeps you humble, grounded and focused. I thank SBI Life for this opportunity to relive key moments from my life that made me the person that I am today and more importantly to be able to use this platform to thank my family for believing in me and my dreams”.

