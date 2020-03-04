Brand editorials are a mutual process of exchanging ideas: Sharmistha

A major chunk of the blog run by Sharmistha are sarees of various hues, a garment she has loved to drape since she was 13.

Balancing blogging with household chores and a full-time job, Sharmistha mostly finds time to schedule shoots and attend events on weekends. Sometimes, she has to schedule them early in the morning, before rushing to work in order to meet tight deadlines.

Looking back, where did it all begin?

It all started in 2017 when I changed my Instagram handle from Personal to Business. I was dealing with postpartum depression and Instagram helped me stay sane. I used to post daily OOTDs for a follower base of about 5K. Admirers used to message me to appreciate my style. This was a time before hashtags and annoying Instagram algorithms.

What’s in the name?

Nomadic Wardrobe is an ideology, a constant wanderlust to your wardrobe.

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

I love talking to my readers and followers for they are my strength. I try to be as true as I can, as personal as I can go to allow them to understand that I am just an ordinary woman and I too have my highs and lows.

Please take us through your content creation process. How do you stay relevant and relatable?

How I wish I could show some guidebook or a point to point presentation for this but there is nothing I do to plan my content. While planning posts, brand collaborations get the utmost priority. I try to use the grid to give them full focus for some time. Usually, I go with a fixed ratio of 4:5 with a white frame for my posts, editing them without going overboard.

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

At the moment, the focus is on brand collaborations.

How do you maintain editorial objectivity with the influx of brand briefs?

I try to portray the real me on my feed. When I post a picture in a saree, it isn’t for the sake of the blog. I have been wearing sarees since I was 13 and what you see is a part of real me. When it comes to brand editorials, it’s a mutual process of exchanging ideas and maintaining good relationships. Brands are like a family to me, I like to work with only those that I can personally relate to or like their products. Creating content is like building a story or a vision of something I personally like.

One instance/experience that made it all worthwhile

When I get messages from readers that they have seen me on the hoarding of a jewellery brand I worked with, it feels great. Another set of moments are when they share their saree images from day-to-day life.

Weirdest brand brief/request ever

Nothing as such till now.

If not blogging, you would be?

Probably a full-time corporate job.

A day in your life…

Managing home, kids and work can be quite challenging at times. I have a regular, full-time job. I attend events and plan my shoots on weekends. When a brand’s deadline is short, I schedule my shoots on weekdays, early morning before heading to work.

Message/tips for upcoming bloggers

Just stick to authenticity. Don’t be in a rat race just because everyone else is doing it.

Your Favorite Influencer

The list is endless.

The Future you foresee for your Personal Brand

It is quite tough to predict at the moment but I wish to travel more. Especially solo travelling and writing about it.

