Mirum India to handle marketing automation for Shwapno

The Shwapno marketing automation mandate is special for Mirum India as it’s the agency’s first assignment in the Bangladesh market.

Mirum India, a digital solutions agency, has been appointed as the Marketing Automation partner by Shwapno, a grocery chain in Bangladesh. It operates over 60 physical outlets across Bangladesh and has an e-commerce portal for online ordering.

Mirum has the expertise across the stack of marketing cloud suite such as Social Studio, ExactTarget, Pardot, Datorama and DMP. The agnecy has come on board as an implementation partner for Salesforce Marketing Cloud platform. The agency will also facilitate the integration of Marketing Cloud with other third-party systems.

Also Read: Mirum India wins social listening mandate of Poorvika Mobiles

Mihir Karkare, EVP – Mirum India, says, “We are proud to be working with Shwapno, the largest grocery chain in Bangladesh. This is special for us, as it is our first assignment in Bangladesh market. We believe that with the Marketing Cloud platform in place, Shwapno will see a positive impact on customer engagement, online sales and an increased ROI on their marketing spends”.

Comments