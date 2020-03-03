Simran Gugnani feels blogging requires time, effort and money

In sync with the increasing follower count, the efforts put in by Simran Gugnani to create unique content has also grown manifold over time.

If not a blogger, Simran Gugnani would have probably been a fashion designer. She loves to experiment with styles and tell others about it, facilitating easy access for others to understand trends. She hopes to create a name in the international market someday and loves the lessons that come her way as a blogger on a daily basis.

Looking back where did it all begin?

My love for social media and passion for passion made me a blogger. I used to get inspired by international bloggers, feeling the need to express myself. I have always loved fashion and enjoyed the process of writing. I am extremely lucky to be doing what I am doing at this stage of life.

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

Lifestyle, fashion and travel. I love working with great quality brands. Whatever content I create and promote, I ensure it reaches the right target audience and the right time.

Please take us through your content creation process. How do you stay relevant and relatable?

I put a lot of thought in creating content to ensure creative satisfaction for myself. I love to make it easy for people to understand fashion and lifestyle, motivating them to experiment.

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

Initially, I used to buy a lot of products and share my views with people to save them the trouble of spending money on products that aren’t so great. no, of course, it’s my profession and I make a living out of it.

How do you maintain editorial objectivity with the influx of brand briefs?

I try to convey basic as well as rebellious aspects of fashion. All the content I put up is created keeping in mind that my audiences should be able to relate to it.

One instance experience that made it all worthwhile?

I have over 30K followers and that makes me happy. It also inspires me to create unique content knowing that so many people are actually following, readBloing and waiting for write-ups.

Weirdest brand brief/request ever?

Nothing specific but it’s really difficult to work through short deadlines and delayed payments.

If not blogging, you would be?

I would have been a fashion designer.

A day in your life?

There are two types of days in my life. A day when I am at the shoot at 7 in the morning, followed by a regular day. Another where I don’t have fixed working hours or days and shoots can be scheduled at any hour of the day.

Tips for upcoming bloggers?

Blogging requires quite a lot of commitment in terms of time, effort and money. Be patient for it will take time. Believe in yourself and be confident about your style. Become a blogger only if you are passionate about it. Be consistent, engage with your audience and try to build a niche for yourself.

Your favourite influencer?

I like The Blonde Abroad for I can relate to her in every way – her style and the kind of person she is. I have been following her since ages she is definitely an inspiration.

The future you foresee for your personal brand?

I am focussing on my content and I learn every day. It’s helping me grow. I wish for everything to go smooth and wish for good fortune. I want to have a presence in the international market.

Comments