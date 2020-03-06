Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. #ExtraFormat brand posts, Facebook’s More Together and more

Here’s to another week of some impressive work from brands and agencies all over the world. Check out some of the social media campaigns that were rolled out this week.

#ExtraFormat brand posts add the extra in ordinary

#ExtraFormat brand posts are shifting the spotlight to themselves and not letting their brand qualities remain in the background. Read more here.

Brand posts get infected by #SonuKismile

#SonuKiSmile is spreading like cream cheese and brand posts have partnered with #HappyRider fans to spread it everywhere. Read more here.

Facebook rolls out new campaign for Indian market – More Together

Facebook has launched the campaign More Together in India to showcase how people across the country can do more together by harnessing the power of their connections on the platform. Read more here.

Dove campaigns that encourage women to choose beautiful

Dove Campaigns over the years have sketched out the real image of beautiful and set sight on keeping the atmosphere around beauty free of typecasts. Read more here.

Ferns N Petals shares their take on eternal love

Flower Will was bought into existence by the Ferns N Petals campaign featuring Neena Gupta and Rajat Kapoor as a happy couple. Read more here.

#DidYouMean brand posts leverage Google AI

Social media brands have turned to the infamous autocorrect prompt of Google to put out #DidYouMean brand posts. Read more here.

Prega News Campaigns that passed the test

Here’s a look at Prega News campaigns that passed the test of time and continue to spread the good news and vibes. Read more here.

SBI Life ropes in Dutee Chand for #HimmatWaaliSeeti

Taking the thought of the strength of family support, SBI Life launched a campaign highlighting how dreams can be made true ft Indian sprinter & women’s national champion, Dutee Chand. Read more here.

All you need to know Cannes 2019 Social & Influencers winners

We take a look at the Cannes 2019 Social & Influencers winners for some inspiration and takeaways. Read more here.

Don’t miss the #NowCalling brand posts

Social media is ringing with #NowCalling brand posts and you can scroll through and answer their calls here. Read more here.

Holi campaigns that coloured our life over the years

From propagating social messages to producing movies, brands have come a long way presenting their Holi campaigns, some of them having etched a mark forever. Read more here.

Case Study: How Shemaroo’s audience acquisition activity garnered 140mn+ impressions

Shemaroo Entertainment’s leveraged the milestone of its YouTube channel touching 30 mn subscribers to get non-retro music lovers to know about the Shemaroo FilmiGaane YT channel. Read more here.

How BFSI campaigns commemorated JFM in 2020

As one of the most important quarters for the industry nears the end, we take a look at BFSI campaigns that marked the beginning of 2020. Read more here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes Instagram debut as Puma brand ambassador

Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her Instagram debut as a part of the announcement of her being signed as the brand ambassador of PUMA. Read more here.

How Lay’s Smile Campaign was customized for each global market

Pepsico created an IP out of the Lay’s Smile Campaign by executing it in multiple global markets with tweaks that reflected the region’s culture. Read more here.

Reliance Market woos audiences with its musical campaign to celebrate India’s colorful festival Holi

With a musical video, Reliance Market has expressed its role in joyous occasions, highlighting the range of products they offer and the consumers they cater to. Read more here.

