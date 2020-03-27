Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Brand Bachchan, Lifebuoy, & more

Here’s to another week of some impressive work from brands and agencies all over the world. Check out some of the social media campaigns that were rolled out this week.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features #LifebuoyKarona on TikTok, Gudi Padwa creatives, Janta Curfew posts, and more.

Lifebuoy ups COVID-19 awareness efforts with new collaborations

As an attempt to spread awareness about COVID-19, Lifebuoy is running a TikTok campaign with influencers. Additionally, the brand is helping BMC amplify efforts in reaching out to citizens. Read more here.

Coca Cola targets Telugu speaking markets with Aquarius Glucocharge campaign

‘Share Energy’, the new campaign by Coca-Cola India’s hydration beverage- Aquarius Glucocharge, narrates how human beings are gifted with the power to re-energize and support one another. Read more here.

Gudi Padwa creatives harvest positivity

Gudi Padwa campaigns & creatives greet the new year with affirming optimism and safety precautions. Read more here.

Dairy Day Ice Cream launches summer campaign

Dairy Day Ice Cream has released its summer campaign ‘Goodness is Good’ which comprises a video series of three films that aims at celebrating every act of goodness that spread happiness in people’s lives. Read more here.

Janta Curfew brand posts urged consumers to stay-in

Janta Curfew brand posts appeal to consumers to socially distance themselves, stay indoors and show gratitude for the heroes working for humanity. Read more here.

Case Study: How Hershey’s India created brand awareness through Valentine’s Day campaign

Hershey’s India launched ‘That’s What We Said’ leveraging Instagram features targeting modern couples for a brand awareness campaign. Read more here.

Brand Saga: Brand Bachchan curing India of evil diseases for decades…

From Polio to Hepatitis to now COVID-19, this man has ways of reaching people for he is a brand in himself. Brand Saga this week takes a look at Brand Amitabh Bachchan for health. Read more here.

